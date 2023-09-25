Reporter Joe Killian on the effort by Republican lawmakers to remake our public universities

By: - September 25, 2023 1:44 pm

Reporter Joe Killian (File Photo)

For several years now, North Carolina’s Republican-dominated state legislature has been pursuing a determined effort to overhaul the state’s university system. Whether it’s the makeup of the boards and chancellors that oversee the system and its various campuses, or the actual academic programs the campuses house and the professors they hire and fire, conservative politicians have involved themselves in micromanagement to an unprecedented degree. This direct involvement found its way into the new state budget lawmakers recently unveiled, and in order to get a handle on the budget and other recent controversies, we caught up with NC Newsline’s veteran investigative reporter Joe Killian.

Read Joe Killian’s full coverage of higher education issues here.

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Clayton Henkel
Clayton Henkel

Communications Coordinator Clayton Henkel manages the NC Newsline website and daily newsletter, while also producing daily audio commentaries and the weekly News and Views radio program/podcast.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

One on one with Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the NC State Board of Elections
One on one with Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of… by Clayton Henkel 5/22/2023
Voices that matter 2022: The year in stories of the marginalized and underrepresented
Voices that matter 2022: The year in stories of the… by Joe Killian 1/3/2023
As GOP lawmakers target university tenure, faculty and campus leaders sound the alarm
As GOP lawmakers target university tenure, faculty and… by Joe Killian 4/28/2023