Reporter Joe Killian on the effort by Republican lawmakers to remake our public universities

by Clayton Henkel, NC Newsline

September 25, 2023

For several years now, North Carolina’s Republican-dominated state legislature has been pursuing a determined effort to overhaul the state’s university system. Whether it’s the makeup of the boards and chancellors that oversee the system and its various campuses, or the actual academic programs the campuses house and the professors they hire and fire, conservative politicians have involved themselves in micromanagement to an unprecedented degree. This direct involvement found its way into the new state budget lawmakers recently unveiled, and in order to get a handle on the budget and other recent controversies, we caught up with NC Newsline’s veteran investigative reporter Joe Killian.

