Battery storage seen as ‘backbone’ of reliable electric grid but adoption uneven across US

Groups push for conference on how to value renewables’ contributions to grid

By: - September 26, 2023 11:26 am
Tracy Anthony stands in front of a solar panel array

Tracy Anthony, site lead for Depcom, an Entergy contractor, stands in front of a row of solar panels at Entergy Arkansas’ 100 megawatt solar and storage plant in Searcy, Arkansas. Anthony said renewable power, coupled with battery storage, will “play an important part in power generation in the near future.” (Robert Zullo/ States Newsroom)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Robert Zullo
Robert Zullo

Robert Zullo is a national energy reporter for States Newsroom based in southern Illinois focusing on renewable power and the electric grid. Robert joined States Newsroom in 2018 as the founding editor of the Virginia Mercury.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

Inside the battle over who gets to build the grid of the future
Inside the battle over who gets to build the grid of the… by Robert Zullo 4/10/2023
In the Southeast, where big utilities rule, calls for a real power market persist
In the Southeast, where big utilities rule, calls for a real… by Robert Zullo 5/6/2023
For offshore wind aspirations to become reality, transmission hurdles must be cleared
For offshore wind aspirations to become reality,… by Robert Zullo 10/6/2022