Active-duty military would work without pay in shutdown, White House warns

North Carolina would be among the hardest hit states

By: - September 27, 2023 6:05 am
An entry sign to Camp LeJeune

Military personnel at North Carolina’s Camp LeJeune are among 95,000 in the state who would be forced to work without pay during a government shutdown. Photo: https://www.marines.mil/

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Ashley Murray
Ashley Murray

Ashley Murray covers the nation’s capital as a senior reporter for States Newsroom. Her coverage areas include domestic policy and appropriations.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

New report: How North Carolina's state budget fails to address the impacts of inflation
New report: How North Carolina's state budget fails to… by Staff 9/27/2022
A ‘disaster’ nears: Millions of federal workers’ paychecks would be on hold in a shutdown
A ‘disaster’ nears: Millions of federal workers’ paychecks… by Jennifer Shutt 9/21/2023
A default on the U.S. debt would be far worse than a government shutdown. Here’s how.
A default on the U.S. debt would be far worse than a… by Jennifer Shutt 5/22/2023