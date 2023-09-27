Out of legislators’ sight, North Carolinians watched and waited for Medicaid expansion

Evita Bass, director of a childcare center in Hillsborough, lives with constant pain from three wisdom teeth that need to be pulled and back pain from scoliosis.

Bass, 31, has not had health insurance since she was 26 and on her mother’s insurance. She has always made too much to qualify for Medicaid and too little for subsidized insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace. High premiums make purchasing insurance on her own unthinkable.

It also means that she hasn’t been able to afford to see a doctor about her scoliosis or to pay thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket to have a dentist pull her teeth.

“The pain — I have it a lot,” Bass said in an interview last week. “I just deal with it.”

Bass was a keen observer of the debate in Raleigh over Medicaid expansion, which will give about 600,000 North Carolinians the chance at health insurance coverage.

On Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that Medicaid expansion will launch Dec. 1, making North Carolina the 40th state to allow adults earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level to qualify for insurance. As it is now, most adults without dependent children don’t qualify for Medicaid. Adults with children must have extremely low incomes to qualify.

Medicaid expansion was a top priority for Cooper. He started fighting for it before he started his first term in 2017.

Only this year did the legislature’s Republican majority agree to expansion. Lawmakers passed a bill expanding Medicaid in March, but tied implementation to the state budget.

The budget is packed with items Cooper doesn’t like, but he’s allowing it to become law without his signature because it will allow more people to become insured.

“This will be a new day for healthcare in North Carolina,” Cooper said at a news conference Monday.

Over the years, studies have concluded that Medicaid expansion would create jobs and help stabilize rural hospitals’ finances.

About 300,000 people enrolled in Medicaid family planning services will have full Medicaid coverage on December 1, Kody Kinsley, state Department of Health and Human Services secretary, said at the news conference. Others who may be eligible must apply.

Kinsley called expansion a “game-changer” for 600,000 North Carolinians, and for hospitals, especially those in rural parts of the state.

Patrick Woodie, president and CEO of the NC Rural Center, told legislators last year that rural counties represented 20 of 22 counties in the state in which more than one in five adults younger than 65 don’t have health insurance, NC Newsline reported.

The Urban Institute, using August 2021 credit bureau data, reported that counties in North Carolina, along with Georgia and Texas, had the “largest shares of adults who couldn’t pay their medical bills on time.”

Meanwhile, a 2021 JAMA study found that Medicaid expansion was associated with reduced medical debt. States that expanded Medicaid saw reduced medical debt, while medical debt increased in non-expansion states.

Most teaching staff in childcare programs lack health insurance, according to the North Carolina Early Education Coalition.

The childcare center where Bass works, Center for Excellence Childcare & Academy, offers employees a secondary health insurance plan — one that will pick up costs a primary plan won’t pay.

Bass said she has job applicants turn down positions because the center does not offer a more insurance options.

Medicaid expansion would “help tremendously,” she said.

Like Bass, Denise Lugo of Fayetteville will put seeing a dentist at the top of her list if she qualifies for Medicaid under expansion.

“I’m having problems with my teeth,” Lugo said last week.

Lugo last had health insurance before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. A home health aide from Fayetteville, Lugo, 62, manages several chronic conditions with medication, including diabetes and high blood pressure. The local health department supplies her medication.

The pandemic hit Lugo hard. She said she ended up in the hospital for more than a month the first time. After she was released, she had to be admitted a second time.

“I’m feeling fantastic now, by the grace of God,” Lugo said last week.

But she’s eager to find out whether she’ll qualify for Medicaid when expansion kicks in.

“I need to see a dentist,” she said.