GOP presidential hopefuls tear into each other and absent Trump at second debate

By: and - September 28, 2023 9:00 am
Republican presidential candidates (L-R), former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina

Republican presidential candidates (L-R), former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina participate in the FOX Business Republican Primary Debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Sept. 27, 2023 in Simi Valley, California. Seven presidential hopefuls squared off in the second Republican primary debate as former President Donald Trump, currently facing indictments in four locations, declined again to participate. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Jacob Fischler
Jacob Fischler

Jacob covers federal policy as a senior reporter in the States Newsroom Washington bureau. Based in Oregon, he focuses on Western issues as well as climate, energy development, public lands and infrastructure.

MORE FROM AUTHOR
Robin Opsahl
Robin Opsahl

Robin Opsahl is an Iowa Capital Dispatch reporter covering the state Legislature and politics.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

Trump absent but still dominates as GOP presidential rivals clash at first debate
Trump absent but still dominates as GOP presidential rivals… by Jacob Fischler 8/24/2023
Are Florida Republicans ready for a Trump-DeSantis clash for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination?
Are Florida Republicans ready for a Trump-DeSantis clash for… by Mitch Perry 11/14/2022
Despite poor polling numbers, Kamala Harris viewed as key for Democrats in 2024
Despite poor polling numbers, Kamala Harris viewed as key… by Jennifer Shutt 7/16/2023