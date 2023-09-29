Shutdown would mean even more delays in overwhelmed U.S. immigration courts

By: - September 29, 2023 3:24 pm
Immigrants waiting at the border

Immigrants wait overnight next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence to seek asylum in the United States on Jan. 7, 2023 as viewed from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (John Moore/Getty Images)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Ariana Figueroa
Ariana Figueroa

Ariana covers the nation's capital for States Newsroom. Her areas of coverage include politics and policy, lobbying, elections and campaign finance.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

A ‘disaster’ nears: Millions of federal workers’ paychecks would be on hold in a shutdown
A ‘disaster’ nears: Millions of federal workers’ paychecks… by Jennifer Shutt 9/21/2023
Family pleads for U.S. teacher imprisoned in Russia: ‘We’re not forgetting my brother’
Family pleads for U.S. teacher imprisoned in Russia: ‘We’re… by Ashley Murray 7/16/2023
A default on the U.S. debt would be far worse than a government shutdown. Here’s how.
A default on the U.S. debt would be far worse than a… by Jennifer Shutt 5/22/2023