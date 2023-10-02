Next battle in Congress over Ukraine aid, as Biden presses House speaker for vote

By: - October 2, 2023 2:46 pm
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks with members of the media

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks with members of the media in the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 30, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Jennifer Shutt
Jennifer Shutt

Jennifer covers the nation’s capital as a senior reporter for States Newsroom. Her coverage areas include congressional policy, politics and legal challenges with a focus on health care, unemployment, housing and aid to families.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

‘If we don’t get the aid, we will lose the war’: Zelenskyy asks Congress to help Ukraine
‘If we don’t get the aid, we will lose the war’: Zelenskyy… by Ariana Figueroa 9/22/2023
Not all Republicans feel ‘Ukraine fatigue,’ as GOP splits over continued aid
Not all Republicans feel ‘Ukraine fatigue,’ as GOP splits… by Ashley Murray 4/7/2023
Biden asks Congress for $40B for Ukraine aid, U.S. disaster response, border security
Biden asks Congress for $40B for Ukraine aid, U.S. disaster… by Jennifer Shutt 8/10/2023