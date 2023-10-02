Rep. Joe John on how policy provisions in the state budget will reshape NC’s judicial system

By: - October 2, 2023 11:12 am

Rep. Joe John (Wake Co.) (Photo: NCGA)

After a delay that stretched almost three months into the new fiscal year, Republican legislators unveiled a massive budget document on September 20 and then pushed it through both chambers of the General Assembly in less than 48 hours without affording any opportunity for amendments.

In order to get a better understanding of some of the key provisions – and in particular some big and questionable changes the budget includes for our state’s judiciary –  NC Newsline caught up with Wake County state Representative and former appellate court judge Joe John. And as Rep. John noted, the secrecy and lack of open debate that accompanied the development and passage of the budget, as well as the substance of several items, are things that ought to concern all caring and thinking North Carolinians.

Stream and subscribe | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Clayton Henkel
Clayton Henkel

Communications Coordinator Clayton Henkel manages the NC Newsline website and daily newsletter, while also producing daily audio commentaries and the weekly News and Views radio program/podcast.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

One on one with Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the NC State Board of Elections
One on one with Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of… by Clayton Henkel 5/22/2023
A miscarriage of justice, a life in prison
A miscarriage of justice, a life in prison by Kelan Lyons 4/5/2023
A men’s movement takes reins in a nationwide quest to end abortion
A men’s movement takes reins in a nationwide quest to end… by Sofia Resnick 9/16/2023