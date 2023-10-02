Rep. Joe John on how policy provisions in the state budget will reshape NC’s judicial system

After a delay that stretched almost three months into the new fiscal year, Republican legislators unveiled a massive budget document on September 20 and then pushed it through both chambers of the General Assembly in less than 48 hours without affording any opportunity for amendments.

In order to get a better understanding of some of the key provisions – and in particular some big and questionable changes the budget includes for our state’s judiciary – NC Newsline caught up with Wake County state Representative and former appellate court judge Joe John. And as Rep. John noted, the secrecy and lack of open debate that accompanied the development and passage of the budget, as well as the substance of several items, are things that ought to concern all caring and thinking North Carolinians.