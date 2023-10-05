UNC-Asheville will cover tuition, fees for families making less than $80K

UNC-Asheville will cover tuition and fees for North Carolina first-year students and transfer undergraduates whose families make $80,000 or less, the university announced Thursday.

The Access Asheville program, similar to one announced by UNC-Chapel Hill in July, would cover the costs through grants and scholarships. It has the potential to impact more than half of families and residents in North Carolina, where the median household income is $65,000.

“This will provide an affordable path to pursue an undergraduate college degree for those who may have previously thought it would be out of reach financially,” said Kimberly van Noort, UNCA’s interim chancellor. “We are excited about the opportunity Access Asheville will create for more students who are ready to engage with the increasingly complex needs of our region, state and nation.”

The program will be open to new, first-year and transfer undergraduate students entering in the Fall semester of 2024. They must verify their North Carolina residency and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to establish their family’s income.

Announcement follows controversy over UNC-Chapel Hill program

When UNC-Chapel Hill announced its program in July, members of the UNC System Board of Governors and the campus board of trustees were highly critical, questioning both the program’s impact on other schools in the system and suggesting that covering tuition and fees might devalue higher education, leaving students no financial “skin in the game.”

System leaders also questioned whether the move, which would primarily benefit lower-income students and families, was a direct reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision striking down affirmative action in admissions at UNC-Chapel Hill and Harvard University in June.

System leaders say they are prioritizing making tuition at campuses across the system affordable for families of any income. Last month, UNC System President Peter Hans recommended keeping tuition flat across the system for an eighth straight year — and said he’d like to see that continue for at least a decade.

“I think it’s tremendously important for the message it sends to the families of North Carolina, that college is within reach for all North Carolinians, no matter their income or their background,” Hans told Newsline. “Because it runs so counter to the national trends and national message about the rising costs of college and increasing student debt.”

“To go from 63 percent borrowing money to 55 percent, that’s a tremendous achievement I think the state can be proud of,” Hans said. “There’s no other state in the country that can point to eight years of flat tuition.”

Offering the lowest possible tuition is an obligation under the state constitution, Hans said, but it’s also a moral obligation.

“If we’re going to fulfill our mission to serve all North Carolinians, particularly at a time when working class families are under pressure, we need to make sure college is affordable and accessible to them,” Hans said.

Enrollment struggles at regional universities

UNC-Asheville is one of the schools in the 16-campus system that has struggled the most with enrollment declines the last few years. Those losses led to a November vote by the UNC System’s Board of Governors to cap state funding losses at three regional universities: UNC-Asheville, UNC-Greensboro and UNC-Pembroke.

Universities across the system have struggled with enrollment, with regional universities seeing the greatest declines and steepest paths to recovery. The COVID-19 pandemic and the economic conditions that followed have both played a part in that, as has growing skepticism about the value of higher education and its cost.

Universities are also facing something higher education insiders call “the demographic cliff” — the reality that Americans began having fewer children and waiting longer to have them around the time of the Great Recession beginning in 2007. Birth rates have never really rebounded, leading to fewer traditional college-aged young people. Though the state’s number of graduating high school students is rising at the moment, that number is projected to decline from 2026 to 2030.

Enrollments have ticked up at more system campuses this fall than last, when 12 of the 16 universities saw declines. First-time college enrollment, an important measure, is also up at some struggling regional universities. But many campuses are looking to cut faculty, courses and entire programs.

In addition to competition from larger universities and ambivalence over the value of higher education, regional universities like UNC-Asheville are also feeling enrollment competition from campuses that are part of the NC Promise program, which sets tuition at $500 per semester at four of the system’s universities — Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, UNC Pembroke, and Western Carolina University.

The UNC System asked for and received $16.8 million as part of the recently enacted state budget to incentivize faculty retirements — starting with schools that have for years faced enrollment problems. Five campuses would be prioritized: NC Central, UNC-Asheville, UNC-Greensboro, Winston-Salem State, and East Carolina University.

The system office estimates 20% of those eligible may take retirement, freeing up salary dollars that could be used elsewhere at campuses that are looking at tough budget cuts.

The Access Asheville program may help shore up enrollment numbers in the same way N.C. Promise has for the smaller, regional universities it covers. Higher enrollment, among other metrics — especially among first-time college students — could lead to more funding and reduce budget pressures.