Weekend reads: Speaker ousted, Superintendent race heats up, another UNC school with free tuition

By Jennifer Shutt, Ariana Figueroa and Ashley Murray

NC’s Patrick McHenry will apparently preside over the House till a new leader is elected

WASHINGTON — Dissident Republicans in the U.S. House voted with Democrats on Tuesday to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker, a historic move that came just nine months after he secured the gavel following days of negotiating with the GOP’s right flank and 15 rounds of voting.

It wasn’t immediately clear after the vote how the House would proceed in the coming days, having entered uncharted territory. No speaker has ever before been removed by the House. North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry was named speaker pro tem until the election of a new speaker.[Read more...]

Bonus reads:

* NC’s Dan Bishop backs away from Gaetz’s plan to oust Speaker McCarthy

* US Rep. Don Davis says he’ll vote to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy

By Clayton Henkel

Maurice “Mo” Green officially announced Wednesday his bid to become North Carolina’s state Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Green, who retired as the Executive Director of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation in March, said North Carolina’s public school students and educators need someone who will champion the good things happening in public schools. [Read more...]

By Greg Childress

North Carolina’s new Parents’ Bill of Rights law gives the State Board of Education appellate responsibilities, but no power to enforce rulings it makes during parental concern hearings, State Board Attorney Allison Schafer confirmed Wednesday.

Schafer addressed questions about the parental hearings required by the new law during the state board’s monthly work session.

“The board can say, ‘yes, there was a violation,’ but they can’t do anything,” Schafer explained. [Read more...]

By Greg Childress

Ignoring the advice of literary friends, bestselling children’s author Jerry Craft reads every email, every book review and every social media post about his work. Craft dutifully responds to each.

After thousands of such interactions, the award-winning author — he won the prestigious Newberry Medal in 2020 — of the popular graphic novel “New Kid” doesn’t recall a single parent or teacher complaint about his work upsetting a child.

Instead, Craft told NC Newsline this week, that he more often hears from educators that his novels inspire nonreaders to pick up a book. Students have surprised teachers by asking them to read his work so they can discuss it with them later, he said. [Read more...]

By Joe Killian

UNC-Chapel Hill Provost Chris Clemens told a Faculty Executive Committee meeting Monday he was surprised by some of the mandates and timelines for a controversial new school that were included in North Carolina’s new state budget. The provost joins faculty, administrators and even members of the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees in saying they weren’t consulted on some details the legislature mandated for the new school. The budget, including the provisions on the new school (see pages 161-162), became law on Wednesday. [Read more...]

By Joe Killian

UNC-Asheville will cover tuition and fees for North Carolina first-year students and transfer undergraduates whose families make $80,000 or less, the university announced Thursday.

The Access Asheville program, similar to one announced by UNC-Chapel Hill in July, would cover the costs through grants and scholarships. It has the potential to impact more than half of families and residents in North Carolina, where the median household income is $65,000.

“This will provide an affordable path to pursue an undergraduate college degree for those who may have previously thought it would be out of reach financially,” said Kimberly van Noort, UNCA’s interim chancellor.[Read more...]

By Lynn Bonner

The North Carolina Alliance for Retired Americans filed a federal lawsuit Monday challenging the requirement that residents live in the state for at least 30 days before they are eligible to vote.

The lawsuit claims that the 30-day residency requirement violates both the US Constitution and the federal Voting Rights Act. The state Board of Elections and Board Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell are named as defendants.[Read more.…]

By Clayton Henkel

Civil rights groups will be closely watching the U.S. Supreme Court next Wednesday when the justices hear a challenge to South Carolina’s congressional redistricting map.

In Alexander v. SC State Conference of the NAACP, the plaintiffs contend South Carolina’s legislature adopted a racially gerrymandered congressional map last year, moving hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians to different congressional districts and lowering the Black populations in all but one district.

They contend that maneuver denied Black voters the equal opportunity to elect candidates of their choice. [Read more...]

By Rob Schofield

“Stop twisting our words.”

That’s one of the messages that several North Carolinians delivered to Republican legislators at a trio of hastily called public hearings last week, as the General Assembly prepared yet again to adopt new maps for North Carolina’s legislative and congressional districts.

That such a message was even necessary is an outrage, but the witnesses had good reason to voice it. [Read more...]