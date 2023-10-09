Jobs report surprises as employers add 336,000 jobs in September

By: - October 9, 2023 5:55 am
a fast-food employee sets up a help wanted sign

Jobs in leisure and hospitality, including restaurant jobs, which saw huge losses in 2020, are filling back in and showed the greatest gains in September. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Casey Quinlan
Casey Quinlan

Casey Quinlan is an economy reporter for States Newsroom, based in Washington D.C. For the past decade, they have reported on national politics and state politics, LGBTQ rights, abortion access, labor issues, education, Supreme Court news and more for publications including The American Independent, ThinkProgress, New Republic, Rewire News, SCOTUSblog, In These Times and Vox.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

Job growth exceeds economists’ expectations as unemployment inches up
Job growth exceeds economists’ expectations as unemployment… by Casey Quinlan 9/3/2023
Biden in State of the Union address draws boos and shouts from a combative GOP
Biden in State of the Union address draws boos and shouts… by Jacob Fischler And Ashley Murray 2/8/2023
Kids at work: States try to ease child labor laws at behest of industry
Kids at work: States try to ease child labor laws at behest… by Ariana Figueroa 4/8/2023