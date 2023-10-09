Meredith College pollster David McLennan on NC voter attitudes ahead of the 2024 elections

In just five months, North Carolinians will go to the polls in the 2024 primary election. In addition to helping select the nominees for the presidency in the Democratic and Republican parties, voters will nominate candidates for every major political office in our state, save for U.S. Senate.

So, what do we know at this point?

Is Donald Trump a shoo-in for a rematch with President Biden despite facing multiple criminal charges? Who will voters nominate to replace outgoing Governor Roy Cooper?

And where do voters stand on some of the key controversies of the day?

One place to find quality answers to these questions is the Meredith College poll and recently NC Newsline got a chance to speak with the political scientist who directs the poll about the latest findings: Meredith College political science professor David McLennan.