Commentary

More bad laws continue to emerge from flawed state budget

Rob Schofield
Rob Schofield
October 9, 2023 5:50 am
Public Strong School advocates listen during a Chatham County Board of Education meeting

Public Strong School advocates — many of whom criticized the state’s new “Parents Bill of Rights” law — listen during a Chatham County Board of Education meeting. Photo/Greg Childress

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Rob Schofield
Rob Schofield

NC Newsline Editor Rob Schofield oversees day-to-day newsroom operations, authors regular commentaries, and hosts a weekly radio show/podcast.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

Kids at work: States try to ease child labor laws at behest of industry
Kids at work: States try to ease child labor laws at behest… by Ariana Figueroa 4/8/2023
States seek to let teens as young as 14 serve booze in restaurants
States seek to let teens as young as 14 serve booze in… by Ariana Figueroa 8/8/2023
Supreme Court admissions case from NC could help upend nation's environmental justice laws
Supreme Court admissions case from NC could help upend… by Alex Brown 12/12/2022