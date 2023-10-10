Biden denounces deadly Hamas attack on Israel: ‘There’s no justification for terrorism’

By: and - October 10, 2023 5:50 pm
President Joe Biden, joined by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, delivers remarks on the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel in the State Dining Room of the White House on Oct. 10, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden, joined by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, delivers remarks on the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel in the State Dining Room of the White House on Oct. 10, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Ashley Murray
Ashley Murray

Ashley Murray covers the nation’s capital as a senior reporter for States Newsroom. Her coverage areas include domestic policy and appropriations.

MORE FROM AUTHOR
Jacob Fischler
Jacob Fischler

Jacob covers federal policy as a senior reporter in the States Newsroom Washington bureau. Based in Oregon, he focuses on Western issues as well as climate, energy development, public lands and infrastructure.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

McCarthy may jump into U.S. House speaker race, as crises overseas mount
McCarthy may jump into U.S. House speaker race, as crises… by Jennifer Shutt 10/9/2023
With Israel at war, Tuberville urged anew to give up holds on military nominees 
With Israel at war, Tuberville urged anew to give up holds… by Ashley Murray 10/10/2023
Biden in State of the Union address draws boos and shouts from a combative GOP
Biden in State of the Union address draws boos and shouts… by Jacob Fischler And Ashley Murray 2/8/2023