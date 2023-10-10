With Israel at war, Tuberville urged anew to give up holds on military nominees 

By: - October 10, 2023 9:00 am
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.,

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., speaks during a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Sept. 28, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Ashley Murray
Ashley Murray

Ashley Murray covers the nation’s capital as a senior reporter for States Newsroom. Her coverage areas include domestic policy and appropriations.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

Tuberville concedes ‘white nationalists are racists’ but hangs on to holds on military nominees
Tuberville concedes ‘white nationalists are racists’ but… by Ashley Murray 7/12/2023
Swelling crowd of top military nominees blocked from U.S. Senate vote by Tuberville 
Swelling crowd of top military nominees blocked from U.S.… by Ashley Murray 6/16/2023
U.S. Senate confirms a military nominee, the first since Tuberville blockade began
U.S. Senate confirms a military nominee, the first since… by Jacob Fischler 9/21/2023