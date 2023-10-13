There’s still no speaker of the U.S. House. Could Patrick McHenry be the solution?

By: , and - October 13, 2023 7:21 am
U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., arrives to a House Republican Conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol

U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., arrives to a House Republican Conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House Republicans continue to debate their pick for speaker after their initial candidate, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., appeared to lack the majority of the needed votes on the floor. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Jennifer Shutt
Jennifer Shutt

Jennifer covers the nation’s capital as a senior reporter for States Newsroom. Her coverage areas include congressional policy, politics and legal challenges with a focus on health care, unemployment, housing and aid to families.

MORE FROM AUTHOR
Ariana Figueroa
Ariana Figueroa

Ariana covers the nation's capital for States Newsroom. Her areas of coverage include politics and policy, lobbying, elections and campaign finance.

MORE FROM AUTHOR
Ashley Murray
Ashley Murray

Ashley Murray covers the nation’s capital as a senior reporter for States Newsroom. Her coverage areas include domestic policy and appropriations.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

Race for U.S. House speaker moves toward a vote as Scalise, Jordan make their pitches
Race for U.S. House speaker moves toward a vote as Scalise,… by Jennifer Shutt 10/11/2023
How does a ‘frozen’ U.S. House function without a speaker? Everyone’s got an opinion.
How does a ‘frozen’ U.S. House function without a speaker?… by Jacob Fischler 10/5/2023
Scalise nominated by U.S. House GOP as speaker in closed-door meeting
Scalise nominated by U.S. House GOP as speaker in… by Jennifer Shutt 10/11/2023