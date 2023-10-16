Attorney Hilary Harris Klein on NC’s new and restrictive new voting and election laws

As NC Newsline has reported at length in recent weeks, North Carolina Republican lawmakers maintain large and gerrymandered veto-proof majorities at the state Legislative Building and are using them to further extend their control over state government. Indeed, the 2023 legislative session has seen the advancement of several new laws designed to make voting harder – particularly for people of color and low income – as well as a process for crafting new legislative and congressional districts that are sure to favor the GOP.

And while the list of these new laws is maddeningly long and complex, NC Newsline recently received a helpful summary from one of the state’s most knowledgeable advocates for voting rights and fair elections, Attorney Hilary Harris Klein of the Southern Coalition for Social Justice.