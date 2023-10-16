Monday numbers: Budget challenges and potential solutions at UNCG

When UNC-Greensboro Chancellor Frank Gilliam took the stage for his State of the Campus address earlier this month, he promised his staff two things: He wouldn’t curse, and he wouldn’t “go rogue.”

Gilliam needed those guard rails, because his message wasn’t pretty. The university is facing some tough headwinds, he said. And, as he’s been saying all year, that will mean changes no one likes: budget reductions, cuts to classes and programs, and a tough look at the school’s future.

Not all faculty members agree with that grim assessment — or the cuts and changes Gilliam is proposing through what he calls a data-driven, faculty-informed review in which everything could be considered.

For that reason, the campus chapter of the American Association of University Professors recently paid for an independent analysis of the university’s budget by Howard Bunsis, an accounting professor at Eastern Michigan University with extensive experience with these types of financials.

His report, which he delivered in a webinar earlier this month, depicts a very different view of the university’s finances and what is needed to face the headwinds that Gilliam outlined.

“Essentially, the independent analysis found that there isn’t a need to eliminate programs and classes or any of the things that are part of our core mission,” said Mark Elliot, president of UNCG’s AAUP chapter.

Bunsis’s analysis found problems, but they are largely in how the university spends its money, not in how much it’s taking in. Administrative and support staff pay have risen dramatically, but instructors’ salaries have lagged behind. And the university, not known for its athletics, is spending tens of millions of dollars each year on sports that it’s not recouping through ticket sales, merchandise, television contracts or any of the routes on which sports-heavy schools usually rely.

The report and Bunsis’s breakdown of it are available online, but a representative of the university’s administration told Newsline this week leaders haven’t seen it.

“Professor Bunsis nor UNCG’s chapter of AAUP has sent us the report,” said university spokeswoman Kimberly Osborne in a statement to Newsline. “We have always responded to AAUP’s letters and meeting requests. We have neither received this report nor a request to discuss it with faculty. In the creation of the report, Professor Bunsis nor AAUP asked to meet with administrators. We would have been happy to do so.”

This week, an expanded by-the-numbers look at the Bunsis report, UNCG’s financial problems and the proposed solutions.

(Sources and images: “Analysis of the Financial Condition of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro” by Howard Bunsis, UNCG budget data, UNCG State of the Campus Address, Oct. 3 2023 – “Change Makes You Want to Hustle”)

17,743 – Total enrollment at UNCG for the current semester. That figure is down dramatically — 11.7% — from 20,106 in 2018, the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. But compared with post-pandemic numbers, that’s down slightly even from last fall’s 17,978.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its ripple effects have also been felt on many campuses, Gilliam said in his State of the Campus address: Declining birthrates are expected to lead to a “demographic cliff” in higher education. “The Great Resignation” of 2022 and tectonic shifts in how and where people work, what employers need, and how best to prepare a workforce, all affect higher education.

Because of a sharp decline in American confidence in higher education and concerns about its rising costs, fewer high school graduates are attending college. “If you can make $20 an hour at the Amazon warehouse and you’re 18 years old, that looks pretty good as opposed to taking on debt and going to college,” Gilliam said.

Other problems are more specific to UNCG and smaller regional universities like it within the 16-campus UNC System.

“We compete against each other for the same students and the same dollars,” Gilliam said. “Ninety-four percent of our students come from North Carolina. There are 16 public universities in North Carolina and what, 10 million people? And of that 10 million, fewer of them are 18 than used to be. I mean, do the math.”

Without the national brand name recognition and larger endowments of flagship campuses like UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State University, Gilliam said, it’s difficult for regional universities to compete.

2 – Number of universities in the UNC System now offering to cover tuition and fees for in-state undergraduates whose families make less than $80,000 per year

Just days after Gilliam’s address, another shot was fired in the competition among system campuses when UNC-Asheville joined UNC-Chapel Hill in saying it too, would waive tuition and fees for North Carolina undergraduates whose families make less than $80,000.

UNC-Chapel Hill became the first system campus to make that commitment in July. Some members of the UNC System Board of Governors expressed concern that siphoning off low-income families could harm smaller, regional universities in the system. UNCG prides itself on serving lower-income students. Nearly half UNCG’s students are eligible for income-based federal Pell grants — a point of pride for a campus that U.S. News and World Report ranks first in the state for social mobility. But it can’t match the offers being made at Chapel Hill and Asheville.

That’s not the only competition.

4 – Universities now offering $500-per-semester tuition as part of the NC Promise program. The program was created to help smaller universities struggling with enrollment, and it’s been a success for those campuses — Elizabeth City State, Fayetteville State, UNC Pembroke, and Western Carolina.

But that success has come at a cost to other regional campuses. “The introduction of the four ‘Promise’ schools have hurt us, and we have the data to show that,” Gilliam said in his address.

But Bunsis’s analysis concentrates on other problem areas — including how much the school is spending on administrative and institutional support salaries.

$8.6 million – Amount UNCG spent on “institutional support” salaries and benefits last year — the main administrative category

51.4% – The increase that 8.6 million represents between 2017 and 2022

$7.8 million – Amount UNCG spent on instruction salaries and benefits last year

$5.9% – The increase that $7.8 million represents between 2017 and 2022

Those numbers are particularly stark when you compare the average salary of instructors of all ranks to peer institutions like UMass Boston and San Diego State, Bunsis said.

UNCG faculty salaries rank toward the bottom, he said.

“I don’t know how to sugarcoat this,” Bunsis told faculty of their salary position in a webinar presentation. “I don’t know how else to say this.”

Meanwhile, Bunsis points out, UNCG has lost more than $10 million on its athletics program every year since 2012, with revenues from athletics coming nowhere near covering the expense.

$13.7 million – The deficit of UNCG’s athletics department in 2022.



A new UNC System funding model also hurts UNCG and campuses like it, Gilliam said. Traditionally a women’s university, the school’s curriculum and departments were never heavily weighted toward undergraduate science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields, but the new funding model is.

The university will have to change to meet these challenges, Gilliam said. “We’re not out to get anybody,” Gilliam said. “But the world has changed. Our response can’t be ‘let’s not change.'”

Bunsis agrees the new funding model, which he says he has seen around the country, emphasizes STEM undergraduate fields and treats and funds college more like job training than the educational experience to which many in higher education are committed.

But it’s too early to say how that funding model will ultimately affect the university, Bunsis said. It is certainly too early, he said, to begin cutting essential programs while the institution is still on solid financial footing with years of rising reserves (including unrestricted funds) and falling long-term debt.

Over the weekend, students and faculty launched a petition opposing the academic program review and potential cuts, arguing it is based on flawed data and incorrect premises. As of Monday, it had been signed by more than 1,600 current and retired faculty members, students and alumni.

“This process has been rendered unnecessary by developments and investigations that have revealed its flawed nature and undermined the rationale that initiated the APR in the first place,” faculty wrote in a statement appended to the petition.”The independent Bunsis Report (found here) has suggested that the initial claims of the financial necessity of closing departments and eliminating programs that kickstarted the APR process in the 2022-23 academic year no longer exist. UNCG is in solid financial condition and has more flexible reserves than most state universities of its kind.”

“The data within the APR rubrics made public on Friday, October 6, 2023 has caused faculty to further lose confidence in the process,” they wrote in the statement. “Department heads have already noted many errors in the data and much of the data is impossible to check.”

“Furthermore, the data was collected from years that were shaped by the COVID pandemic as well as the severe budget cuts imposed on departments and programs,” they wrote. “This anomalous and untrustworthy data should not be used to determine the future of programs at UNCG. We are not opposed to change, but we are opposed to this flawed process and the unnecessary elimination of programs. We call for the immediate cessation of APR in order to maintain UNCG’s academic mission and inclusive excellence.”

Read Bunsis’ full report here.