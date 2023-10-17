Biden will visit Israel to demonstrate U.S. support following Hamas attack

By: - October 17, 2023 7:11 am
President Joe Biden, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken

President Joe Biden, joined by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, delivers remarks on the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel in the State Dining Room of the White House on Oct. 10, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Jacob Fischler
Jacob Fischler

Jacob covers federal policy as a senior reporter in the States Newsroom Washington bureau. Based in Oregon, he focuses on Western issues as well as climate, energy development, public lands and infrastructure.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

Biden denounces deadly Hamas attack on Israel: ‘There’s no justification for terrorism’
Biden denounces deadly Hamas attack on Israel: ‘There’s no… by Ashley Murray 10/10/2023
McCarthy may jump into U.S. House speaker race, as crises overseas mount
McCarthy may jump into U.S. House speaker race, as crises… by Jennifer Shutt 10/9/2023
Ohio’s Jordan the latest U.S. House GOP nominee for speaker after days of turmoil
Ohio’s Jordan the latest U.S. House GOP nominee for speaker… by Ashley Murray 10/13/2023