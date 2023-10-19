Independent immigration court system advocated in U.S. Senate hearing

By: - October 19, 2023 7:50 am
Immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border

Immigrants wait overnight next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence to seek asylum in the United States on Jan. 07, 2023 as viewed from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. As of August, there is a backlog of more than 2.6 million pending immigration cases, according to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, a research center at Syracuse University. (John Moore/Getty Images)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Ariana Figueroa
Ariana Figueroa

Ariana covers the nation's capital for States Newsroom. Her areas of coverage include politics and policy, lobbying, elections and campaign finance.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

Shutdown would mean even more delays in overwhelmed U.S. immigration courts
Shutdown would mean even more delays in overwhelmed U.S.… by Ariana Figueroa 9/29/2023
A miscarriage of justice, a life in prison
A miscarriage of justice, a life in prison by Kelan Lyons 4/5/2023
Voices that matter 2022: The year in stories of the marginalized and underrepresented
Voices that matter 2022: The year in stories of the… by Joe Killian 1/3/2023