UNCG students rally against tuition and fee hikes, possible program cuts

Students facing proposed tuition and fee hikes will rally on the UNC Greensboro campus Thursday to protest a proposal they say is balancing the school’s budget on the backs of its out-of-state students.

The demonstration will begin on the steps of the Jackson Library at 3:30 p.m.

The demonstration is a prelude to a Friday meeting in which a committee of students, faculty and staff will consider a proposal to increase tuition and mandatory fees for out-of-state students by 3%. That amounts to an extra $48 in student fees, plus an additional $302 in tuition for out-of-state undergraduates and $292 for out-of-state graduate students. The proposed increase is on top of an existing 3% increase on both in-state and out-of-state graduate tuition that was implemented for this academic year.

The increases are necessary to deal with inflation over the last five years, administrators told students in a virtual town hall Wednesday afternoon.

The UNC System Board of Governors, which must approve any such increases at system campuses, has kept in-state undergraduate tuition flat for the last seven years. UNC System President Peter Hans recently said he’d like to extend that for a full decade.

That makes increases for out-of-state students the only avenue for generating more revenue from tuition and fees, administrators told frustrated students at virtual and on-campus town hall events this week.

That extra revenue is needed, administrators said, under a new UNC System funding model passed by the board of governors last year.

“The first big [change] was no state appropriations for out-of-state student credit hours,” said Joel Lee, associate vice chancellor for enrollment management at UNCG, at Wednesday’s town hall. “Meaning we’re not getting any additional state funding for out-of-state students. It’s purely tuition and fees.”

The new model also changed funding for graduate programs, Lee said, which had traditionally been funded at a higher level than undergraduate programs. Now, graduate programs in science, technology, engineering, math and health-related fields are favored, with other graduate programs being funded at the similar rates to undergraduate programs.

At UNCG, a regional university which began as a women’s college, and which has not historically been as heavy in STEM programs as N.C. State University, UNC-Chapel Hill or neighboring N.C. A&T State University, that shift in funding priorities has contributed to the campus instituting a program review that could mean deep cuts, including the elimination of classes, programs and departments. Faculty and students, citing a recently completed independent analysis of the school’s finances, dispute the need for further cuts to programs at the university.

Faculty and students have been circulating a petition opposing the program review and potential cuts. As of Thursday, it had more than 3,500 signatures.

Graduate students face increases while working for low wages

UNCG’s graduate students could feel the impacts of the increase most, they told administrators Wednesday.

As Newsline reported last year, many graduate students receive tuition waivers but still have to pay student fees and living expenses. They conduct research and teaching work for universities across the UNC system for stipends that don’t cover their expenses. Those stipends have stayed flat while the cost of living has increased.

That’s led to some graduate students depending on food banks to eat, living in their cars and foregoing medical care they need but can’t afford.

“I want to make you aware that our stipend payments aren’t considered when it comes to inflation,” said Merve Ozdemir, who told administrators Wednesday she and her fellow graduate students struggling. “For example, the proposed stipend I got four years ago when I came into the program is still the same price.”

Anyone who receives an out-of-state tuition waiver or non-resident support must be paid at least $2,000 over the entire year, said Greg Bell, dean of the graduate school, at the meeting.

“That’s currently the only minimum that’s enforced at UNCG,” Bell said.

Worse, many have contracts that prohibit them from working outside their programs, meaning they can’t take sides jobs to make ends meet, as undergraduates working their way through college do.

Torre Caparatta, a Ph.D student who teaches math courses for the university, said if the university or its departments won’t raise stipends they need to at least allow students to hold off-campus jobs to offset potential tuition and fee increases.

“I understand that this increase in graduate fees and tuition is due to inflation, and other things going on in the world that just need to be paid for,” Caparatta said. “Is that same thought process is going go on to the stipends?”

“Are there going to be things that are going to be implemented to either one, get away from the no compete so that we can at least, you know, if we have to work two jobs we can in order to live or to increase our stipends to compensate for the inflation?” Caparatta asked.

Stipends are the purview of individual departments, Bell said. Graduate schools have more control over eliminating non-compete clauses in contracts that prevent graduate students like Caparatta from holding other jobs, he said, and a review of that policy might be warranted.

Azariah Journey, a first-year graduate student in the museum studies program within UNCG’s history department, said it is frustrating for graduate students to hear administrators crow about in-state undergraduate tuition remaining flat while they raise fees and tuition for both out-of-state undergrads and graduate students.

“We do not make a lot of money,” Journey told Newsline in an interview Wednesday. “And then to hear them say, ‘Oh, it’s only $42. It’s only $300 here, $42 there. You know, to a lot of us that’s a lot of money. We’re living paycheck to paycheck. So that hurts. It hurts a lot.”

Journey is part of a group planning a demonstration on campus Thursday.

“Our goal is really just to get them to see us and hear our voices,” Journey said. “We do a lot of labor for the university, as far as teaching and research and everything for not a lot of money. And we’re not always seen not just by the administration, but also by undergraduates. … To have these increases now and to know that also our programs are under review and may be taken away, it’s frustrating to say the least. We need everyone to see and hear that that’s not okay.”