Biden in address to nation calls for support for both Israel and Ukraine

By: - October 20, 2023 5:48 am
President Biden in the Oval Office

President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House on Oct. 19, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Biden discussed the U.S. response to the Hamas-Israel conflict, humanitarian assistance in Gaza, and the continued support for Ukraine during Russia’s ongoing invasion. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst – Pool/Getty Images)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Jacob Fischler
Jacob Fischler

Jacob covers federal policy as a senior reporter in the States Newsroom Washington bureau. Based in Oregon, he focuses on Western issues as well as climate, energy development, public lands and infrastructure.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

Biden denounces deadly Hamas attack on Israel: ‘There’s no justification for terrorism’
Biden denounces deadly Hamas attack on Israel: ‘There’s no… by Ashley Murray 10/10/2023
Biden will visit Israel to demonstrate U.S. support following Hamas attack
Biden will visit Israel to demonstrate U.S. support… by Jacob Fischler 10/17/2023
Not all Republicans feel ‘Ukraine fatigue,’ as GOP splits over continued aid
Not all Republicans feel ‘Ukraine fatigue,’ as GOP splits… by Ashley Murray 4/7/2023