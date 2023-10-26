Scholastic needs to take a stand against book censorship

If you could combine Pretzel Day from “The Office” and Treat Yo’ Self Day from “Parks and Recreation” for elementary school-aged Leann, it would have been the Scholastic Book Fair.

You’re telling me there’s going to be a pop-up book fair with not only books, but posters, pencils, erasers and bookmarks in my school? And my mom will give me money to buy those things? I get to shop through my favorite things AT school DURING school hours?

So imagine my disappointment when I learned that Scholastic has bowed down to those who ban books — multiple media outlets have reported that Scholastic asks elementary schools whether they will opt-in to a collection they call “Share Every Story, Celebrate Every Voice,” which includes 64 titles that deal with issues of race, gender and sexuality.

A school librarian posted on TikTok that she had decided to receive the “diverse” books, however she didn’t receive them until the third day of the book fair — after many children had already shopped.

“They will not see themselves in the pages. The majority of my books are about animals, and not very many about people of color,” user teganbeese said in the TikTok. “The majority of my students are Hispanic and speak Spanish.”

Tegan also posted a video opening the five boxes of the “diverse book collection,” which included:

“The Tryout” a graphic novel by Christina Soontornvat that touches on racism and bullying

“When Clouds Touch Us” by Thanhhà Lai, which is based on the author’s life when her family arrived in Alabama as refugees from the Vietnam War

“Mabuhay!” a graphic novel by Zachary Sterling, which is about first-generation Filipino siblings struggling to belong at school and working in their family’s food truck

“Federico and the Wolf,” a picture book by Rebecca J. Gomez, which is a Mexican-American take on “Little Red Riding Hood”

“You Are Loved, A Book About Families” by Margaret O’Hair and Sofia Sanchez, which is about different types of families — children raised by grandparents, older siblings, single parents, LGBTQ+ parents, blended families and multiracial families

“Because of You, John Lewis” by Andrea Davis Pinkney, which is a story about the friendship between Congressman John Lewis and 10-year-old activist Tybre Faw

“I Am Ruby Bridges,” by Ruby Bridges, who tells her story about being the first Black child to attend the all-white school William Frantz Elementary in Louisiana.

“Justice Ketanji: The Story of US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson,” by Denise Lewis Patrick, which tells Jackson’s story

“More Than Peach,” a picture book by Bellen Woodard about other children in her class referring to the peach crayon as “the skin-color” crayon, and how skin can be many different colors

“All Are Neighbors,” by Alexandra Penfold, which is about a neighborhood celebrating its diversity when new neighbors move in

That was just some of the books from one box.

Do children of color not get to read books with characters that look like them? Do LGBTQ+ children not get to see themselves represented in the pages of a book?

Scholastic released a statement about its decision to allow schools to opt-in to these stories, claiming that there’s laws or pending legislation in “more than 30 U.S. states prohibiting certain kinds of books from being in schools — mostly LGBTQIA+ titles and books that engage with the presence of racism in our country. Because Scholastic Book Fairs are invited into schools, where books can be purchased by kids on their own, these laws create an almost impossible dilemma: back away from these titles or risk making teachers, librarians, and volunteers vulnerable to being fired, sued, or prosecuted.”

The statement continues to say the other option was to not sell the books at all. Well, for some children at some schools, the company is not selling the books at all. And there have to be more than just those two options.

Here’s one: Don’t give in to those who want to ban books. A book publisher should be doing everything in its power to make it easier for children to get their hands on books that represent them. Send the same books to every elementary school. If a school wants to censor what students are allowed to read, make administrators there do it themselves.

In the 2022-2023 school year, there were 3,362 instances of book bans in the United States, a 33% increase from the previous school year, according to PEN America, a nonprofit organization that defends freedom of expression.

Of the 3,362 instances last year, 63% (2,114) of the book bans occurred in eight states that have laws banning books or local pressure to remove books for the school year — Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.

The American Library Association documented three attempts to restrict access to a total of eight books in West Virginia in 2022. So far in 2023, the organization has documented one attempt in the state to restrict access to three titles.

The Washington Post found that a majority of book bans in the United States were filed by just 11 people, and that for the 2021-2022 school year, 43% of book challenges filed were for books with LGBTQ+ characters or themes, 36% for books with characters of color or that dealt with issues of race or racism, and 61% for “sexual” content.

A majority of Americans oppose book bans by school boards (64%) and state lawmakers (60%).

During Banned Books Week — just a few weeks ago — Scholastic stood with PEN America and several other organizations in an open letter about the freedom to read. The letter states “Books must not be removed from shelves just because they are challenged. Evaluations of books must be based on facts and the merits, considered by decision makers who have read the book in its entirety.”

Needless to say, PEN America was not happy to hear about Scholastic’s decision to allow schools to opt out of including diverse titles in their book fairs and issued a statement:

“… [W]e call on Scholastic to explore other solutions so they can reject any role in accommodating these nefarious laws and local pressures, or being an accessory to government censorship. What we understand was conceived as a practical adaptation to keep book fairs going in a fraught legal and political climate is clearly at risk of being twisted to accomplish censorious ends.”

It’s worth saying that the people represented in the “diverse” books are just a part of our everyday lives — they’re notable figures in the news, in classrooms, in homes. Elementary school students are experiencing racism, they know LGBTQ+ people and they may already know they are LGBTQ+, too. These books that are being separated allow children to see themselves represented somewhere if they’re feeling different or alone.

Sheltering children from reality is never the answer, and Scholastic shouldn’t try to use protecting teachers as an excuse to protect its bottom line.

This commentary was first published by West Virginia Watch.