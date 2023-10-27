Next for a new U.S. House speaker: three-week deadline to dodge a government shutdown 

By: - October 27, 2023 6:09 am
Newly elected Speaker of the House Mike Johnson thanks U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik,

Newly elected Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., thanks U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., after she delivered his nomination speech as the House of Representatives held an election for a new speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 25, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Jennifer Shutt
Jennifer Shutt

Jennifer covers the nation’s capital as a senior reporter for States Newsroom. Her coverage areas include congressional policy, politics and legal challenges with a focus on health care, unemployment, housing and aid to families.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

A ‘disaster’ nears: Millions of federal workers’ paychecks would be on hold in a shutdown
A ‘disaster’ nears: Millions of federal workers’ paychecks… by Jennifer Shutt 9/21/2023
Battles over spending, farm bill, Ukraine and yet more loom over a divided Congress 
Battles over spending, farm bill, Ukraine and yet more loom… by Jennifer Shutt 9/12/2023
Biden and congressional leaders fail to reach a debt limit deal, but will meet again Friday
Biden and congressional leaders fail to reach a debt limit… by Jennifer Shutt 5/10/2023