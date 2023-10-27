Officers hone in on Androscoggin River in search for Lewiston shooting suspect

After more than 36 hours of searching for the suspect in Wednesday’s mass shooting in Lewiston, more than 350 law enforcement officers continue to work around the clock.

“It’s easy to think, ‘What’s taking so long’ because everything we watch gets solved in an hour, but in order for us to do our jobs and be respectful, we have to take our time,” said Mike Sauschuck, commissioner of the state Department of Public Safety.

At a news conference Friday morning, Sauschuck said officers will continue to search the two venues where the shootings took place, but will also send a Maine State Police dive team into the Androscoggin River for a more concerted search of the water.

The river is “a big piece” of the search, he explained, given that a car belonging to the suspect, Bowdoin resident Robert Card, as well as other evidence was found at the Pejepscot boat launch in Lisbon.

Brookfield Power Company owns two dams on the river and has been helpful in lowering the water level to make it easier to see the bottom, Sauschuck said.

“I’m not saying that we know the suspect is in the water and this is what we’re doing. What I’m telling you is you’re going to see a lot of activity here,” he said, adding that the woods and other areas will continue to be searched.

A reporter at the conference asked Sauschuck about a note from Card that was reportedly found by law enforcement. He acknowledged the existence of a note, but did not specify what it included.

“I’m not permitted to really talk about what that included,” Sauschuck said.

Every inch of the two shooting locations — Just-in-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar & Grille, both in Lewiston — will be searched for evidence as every cartridge and round needs to be investigated, Sauschuck said. Even the vehicles in the parking lot need to be combed.

There are affidavits in the works, he added, that will allow law enforcement to access digital information such as cell phones, computers and video footage.

“I would expect we’re still days away from completing those particular investigations,” he said.

Sauschuck also addressed the ongoing shelter in place orders for four communities — Lisbon, Auburn, Lewiston and Bowdoin. He said they are still in place as of Friday morning, but will continue to be evaluated.

The safety of the communities is paramount, he explained, but extended shelter in place orders can start to have negative effects on families and businesses, so officials are continually weighing the pros and cons.

Schools and businesses in many parts of Maine remained closed on Friday.

At the press conference, officials also shared maps showing some of the key search locations, but Sauschuck clarified they weren’t the only locations being searched.

Sauschuck informed the media there will be regular briefings at 10 a.m. each morning to keep people informed on the search and investigation, which he said will continue 24/7 “until the suspect is brought to justice.”

“As we kind of get into this flow, now we know what we’re working with,” Sauschuck said. “It’s starting to settle in, as much as a tragedy like this can.”

Law enforcement has received more than 530 tips from a variety of sources and continue to work through those, Sauschuck said. If people have additional information, including digital tips, they can submit those at FBI.gov/LewistonTips.

This report was first published by the Maine Morning Star.