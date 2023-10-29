Weekend reads: Leandro lawsuit revisited, redistricting shake-up, and finding environmental justice

1. NC Supreme Court agrees to rehear Leandro school funding lawsuit

Nearly 30 years after an initial court decision, case will go back before the state’s highest court

By Greg Childress

The state Supreme Court has granted a discretionary review of North Carolina’s long-running school funding case to address whether the trial court lacked “subject matter jurisdiction” when it ordered the state to spend an additional $677 million on a sweeping school improvement plan.

In a concurring opinion, Justice Phil Berger Jr., said the Court is duty-bound to address “crucial issues” of subject matter jurisdiction in the case. The legal term speaks to whether a given court has the power to hear a specific claim that is brought before it. [Read more…]

2. Gov. Roy Cooper releases federal funds to expand innovative breakfast programs

By Greg Childress

Gov. Roy Cooper visited Durham on Tuesday to announce plans to release $1.4 million in federal funding to help school districts and charter schools expand breakfast programs.

Cooper made the announcement during a tour of Glenn Elementary School where he served students breakfast in their classroom.

“A child who is hungry can’t learn and many children can’t or won’t eat when they have to get up so early,” Cooper said. “Innovative efforts that get breakfast to children in the classroom are proven to encourage them to eat which will improve their educational success.” [Read more…]

3. DEQ sampling drinking water wells near Sampson County landfill for PFAS

NC DHHS receives $1m from Biden administration to treat 175 contaminated wells per year in the county

By Lisa Sorg

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality is sampling private wells near the Sampson County landfill to assess potential PFAS contamination in the drinking water, a DEQ spokesperson has confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Biden Administration announced it is awarding $1 million to the state health department to address private well contamination throughout Sampson County. Residents whose wells contain toxic PFAS or other pollutants could receive free water treatment to reduce or eliminate contaminant levels.

Nationwide, landfills are a known source of PFAS. [Read more…]

4. Gov. Cooper issues environmental justice order, says it will “last beyond this administration”

Hundreds of communities across North Carolina are burdened by multiple pollution sources

By Lisa Sorg

Every year, the 6,000 people who live adjacent to the Port of Wilmington, in New Hanover County, are assaulted with hundreds of tons of air pollution: from the concrete plants spewing their ultra-fine dust, the fumigation facilities legally emitting neurotoxins like methyl bromide and phosphine, the ships and trains and tractor-trailers exhaling plumes of diesel fumes.

These 6,000 people – 41% of them nonwhite, 58% of them low-income, census data show – also are beset by PFAS in the Cape Fear River, hazardous waste sites that have leached poisons into the groundwater, and the toxic legacy of old refineries. [Read more…]



5. ‘Life begins at conception’ court ruling could profoundly affect NC families, legal experts say

By Kelan Lyons

Imagine putting a mother in jail because authorities determined that, over the course of her pregnancy, she should have exercised more, drank less coffee and taken more prenatal vitamins.

“Is the mother’s conduct going to be monitored like that because this is a living being now, at the moment of conception?” said Suzanne Reynolds, dean and professor emerita at Wake Forest University Law School.

Reynolds was referencing language from an opinion published last week by North Carolina Appeals Court Judge Hunter Murphy, a decision that terminated a mother’s parental rights for conduct during her pregnancy because “life begins at conception.” [Read more…]

6. Redistricting recap: Voting has ended on NC election districts favoring the GOP

By Lynn Bonner

Legislators took final votes Wednesday on new election districts for Congress, the state House, and the state Senate that greatly advantage Republican candidates.

The congressional plan creates 10 solid Republican districts, three strong Democratic districts, and one district that is trending Republican. First-term Democratic US Rep. Don Davis lives in that district.

The existing court-ordered congressional districts, good for one-time use, elected seven Democrats and seven Republicans. [Read more…]

7. Latest NC GOP gerrymandering is emblematic of a broader decline in American politics (Commentary)

By Rob Schofield

One of the most troubling developments in American policy and politics in recent decades involves the normalization of actions and ideas once widely viewed as outrageous and/or counter to the nation’s core democratic values.

Donald Trump is, of course, the poster child for this phenomenon. When a candidate ascends to the presidency after having uttered the public statement – “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK? It’s, like, incredible.” – it clearly reflects an important and worrisome shift in the body politic. [Read more...]

8. Mark Walker leaves governor’s race for new, GOP drawn congressional district

Congressional seat is currently held by Democrat Kathy Manning

By Joe Killian

Former Congressman Mark Walker announced he will leave the race for governor Wednesday, and instead pursue a return to the U.S House via the state’s 6th Congressional District seat under newly redrawn maps more favorable to Republicans.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, a Greensboro Democrat, has held the seat since 2021, when the district was redrawn and Walker chose not to run again. Walker made a bid for the GOP nomination for Senate seat vacated by Richard Burr, but came third in the primary. Sen. Ted Budd ultimately won that seat.[Read more…]

9. U.S. Rep. Jeff Jackson announces bid for N.C. Attorney General

By Joe Killian

U.S. Rep. Jeff Jackson will run for N.C. Attorney General, he announced in a statement Thursday morning.

The announcement comes after new congressional maps were passed by the North Carolina General Assembly’s GOP majority, shifting Jackson from a 14th Congressional District in which he won last year 58 percent to a newly drawn district that leans Republican by 15 points.

“It is blatant political corruption by a small group of politicians,” Jackson said of the redistricting, saying his new district would be “completely unwinnable under any circumstances” for a Democrat. [Read more…]

10. Next for a new U.S. House speaker: three-week deadline to dodge a government shutdown

By Jennifer Shutt

WASHINGTON — Newly elected U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has three weeks to broker an agreement with Democrats to avoid a partial government shutdown when a short-term spending law expires on Nov. 17.

The Louisiana Republican, who has leaped from relative obscurity to one of the four congressional leaders, has already spoken with his Senate counterparts and met with President Joe Biden, though it’s unclear how he’ll handle the transition from lawmaker to top U.S. leader. [Read more…]