Barb Walsh, founder and executive director of the Fentanyl Victims Network of North Carolina

By: - October 30, 2023 10:00 am

Barb Walsh and her daughter Sophia

The fentanyl crisis has taken the lives of more than 13,000 North Carolinians in recent years and it’s currently killing eight North Carolinians a day. The rise in overdose deaths is driven by illegally manufactured fentanyl.

The group Fentanyl Victims Network of North Carolina recently joined NC Newsline for an extended conversation, in which founder Barb Walsh shared her family’s story, described the organization she leads, and shared some of the policy changes the group is seeking from state leaders.

Editor’s note: This is a rebroadcast of an interview NC Newsline originally aired August 20, 2023.

Stream and subscribe | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Clayton Henkel
Clayton Henkel

Communications Coordinator Clayton Henkel manages the NC Newsline website and daily newsletter, while also producing daily audio commentaries and the weekly News and Views radio program/podcast.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

Monday numbers: A closer look at the mounting toll of fentanyl on the nation’s youth
Monday numbers: A closer look at the mounting toll of… by Joe Killian 1/16/2023
States stiffen penalties for fentanyl, despite public health concerns
States stiffen penalties for fentanyl, despite public health… by Amanda Hernandez 7/20/2023
Death rates for people under 40 have skyrocketed. Blame fentanyl.
Death rates for people under 40 have skyrocketed. Blame… by Tim Henderson 9/5/2023