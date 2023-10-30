11:00
What to know about the fall Respiratory Virus Season with state Health Director Dr. Betsey Tilson
Dr. Betsey Tilson, State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer (Photo courtesy of NCDHHS)
North Carolina State Health Director Dr. Betsey Tilson shares details on where things stand with COVID-19 and what to expect from this year’s respiratory virus season. Plus we learn the steps you should take in the weeks ahead to protect yourself and your loved ones.
Editor’s note: This is a rebroadcast of an interview NC Newsline originally aired August 20, 2023.
