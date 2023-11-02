State and local election workers quitting amid abuse, officials tell U.S. Senate panel

By: - November 2, 2023 11:30 am
the entrance to a voting precinct

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Jacob Fischler
Jacob Fischler

Jacob covers federal policy as a senior reporter in the States Newsroom Washington bureau. Based in Oregon, he focuses on Western issues as well as climate, energy development, public lands and infrastructure.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

After Dobbs, abortion access is harder, comes later and with a higher risk
After Dobbs, abortion access is harder, comes later and with… by Sofia Resnick 6/21/2023
Battles over spending, farm bill, Ukraine and yet more loom over a divided Congress 
Battles over spending, farm bill, Ukraine and yet more loom… by Jennifer Shutt 9/12/2023
One on one with Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the NC State Board of Elections
One on one with Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of… by Clayton Henkel 5/22/2023