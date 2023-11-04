U.S. House GOP in spending bills takes aim at federal LGBTQ, racial equity policies 

By: - November 4, 2023 10:00 am
The rainbow flag of the gay pride movement and the flag of the United States flying in the sky.

The U.S. House Transportation-HUD and Interior spending bills would block funding for LGBTQ pride flags at certain federal departments and agencies. Shown are the rainbow pride flag and an American flag. (Getty Images)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Jacob Fischler
Jacob Fischler

Jacob covers federal policy as a senior reporter in the States Newsroom Washington bureau. Based in Oregon, he focuses on Western issues as well as climate, energy development, public lands and infrastructure.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

More than 100 organizations call on Target, other businesses to stand up to anti-LGBTQ threats
More than 100 organizations call on Target, other businesses… by Joe Killian 6/1/2023
Young Black and Latino voters seen as key in turning back midterm ‘red wave’
Young Black and Latino voters seen as key in turning back… by Ariana Figueroa 11/11/2022
Voters embraced affordable housing initiatives. Advocates say Congress should do the same.
Voters embraced affordable housing initiatives. Advocates… by Casey Quinlan 12/15/2022