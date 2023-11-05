Weekend reads: A fiscal warning, growing hate crimes, and cleaning-up a toxic legacy

1. Veteran State Auditor issues stern warning, announces she will not seek re-election

By Clayton Henkel

Beth Wood, the first woman to hold the office, has held agencies accountable since 2009.

One of the most recognizable figures in the North Carolina Council of State offered a blunt assessment of one state agency and many local governments on Wednesday before surprising a room of legislators with the decision that she was stepping out of the political arena.

State Auditor Beth Wood was invited to appear before the House Oversight and Reform Committee to share her agency’s audit of the state Division Employment Security. Like past legislative appearances, she did not sugarcoat her findings.

“The biggest issue that we need to talk about was the lack of preparedness,” she said. [Read more…]

2. Dominion plans large liquified natural gas facility in Person County near Rougemont

By Lisa Sorg

Residents concerned about air pollution, fire, explosion risks from plant, which could house two 25 million-gallon tanks of LNG

Mangum’s Store anchors a corner of Moriah and Mt. Harmony Church roads in rural Rougemont, where it sells a little bit of everything: groceries, gasoline, even sleds – which actually get some use in Person County because it lies above the “snow line” in central North Carolina.

Up the road, Sweet T Farm raises pork, poultry and beef on pasture. Just south, the Elderberry Co-housing Community is home, as resident Theresa Ahrens put it, “to 24 old people there who want to live peacefully and in harmony in this beautiful place.”

Now this small community could get a new neighbor: Dominion Energy, the main corporate actor behind the defunct Atlantic Coast Pipeline, plans to build the Moriah Energy Center, two 25-million-gallon liquified natural gas facilities on 485 acres in southeastern Person County, about two miles from the Durham and Granville county lines.[Read more…]

3. State Supreme Court hears arguments in Confederate monument case

By Kelan Lyons

Group seeks to overturn Asheville’s removal of monument that honored slaveholding governor

Imprisoned by federal troops shortly after the end of Civil War, North Carolina Gov. Zebulon Vance wrote his friend from jail in a state of despair.

“There are indications that the radicals intend to force perfect Negro equality upon us. Should this be done, and there is nothing I can do to prevent it, it would revive an already half-formed determination in me to leave the United States forever,” Vance wrote.[Read more…]

4. What we know — and what we don’t — about hate crimes in America

By Joe Killian

The Southern Poverty Law Center has designated October Hate Crimes Awareness Month, a time each year to reflect on the large and growing problem of vandalism, intimidation and violence driven by bias toward those of another race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, disability, sexual orientation, gender or gender identity.

The latest FBI report on hate crimes in America demonstrates the enormity of the problem, even as it sheds light on how incomplete the data on such crimes remains and the urgency of gathering more and better information.[Read more...]

5. Cristex Drum, a Superfund site in Oxford, receives $10m to clean up toxic legacy

By Lisa Sorg

Jeff Crowley has spent 21 years at the EPA traipsing through some of the most contaminated hazardous waste sites in the U.S. So when Crowley politely advised a crowd of people how to behave at the old Cristex Drum property, which is rife with solvents, asbestos and lead, no one argued.

“If I don’t go there, you don’t go there,” Crowley said. “Watch where you step. And don’t pick anything up.” [Read more...]

6. State Board of Education appoints journalist Rupen Fofaria director of operations and policy

By Greg Childress

The State Board of Education has named former EducationNC reporter Rupen R. Fofaria director of operations and policy.

State board Chairman Eric Davis announced the hire Tuesday during the board’s biannual planning and work session being held on the East Carolina University Campus.

“Rupen is a familiar face to us as we’ve seen and read his work for the past five years at EdNC where he covered education policy and practices across the state as well as state board meetings,” Davis said. [Read more…]

7. The frightening implications of the latest Leandro school funding lawsuit do-over (commentary)

By Rob Schofield

Imagine the following scenario: In a fit of misguided “get tough on crime” paranoia, state lawmakers enact a broad-based scheme to “stop coddling criminals.” Topping their list of priorities is a plan to make state prisons – which a popular conservative commentator has derided as “country clubs” – vastly tougher by cutting corrections funding by 50%. Lacking adequate resources, the prison system resorts to crowding six inmates in each 10-by-12-foot cell and confines them there 23 hours per day. Inmates are simply left to sleep on the floor. Hundreds die.

Or how about this one? [Read more….]

8. State and local election workers quitting amid abuse, officials tell U.S. Senate panel

By Jacob Fischler

State and local election officials face threats and intimidation, driving experienced workers out of the profession, a panel of election officials told a U.S. Senate committee Wednesday.

Conspiracy theories have fueled a more hostile environment for election workers, which has led many to quit, creating more challenges for the inexperienced new leaders, the top election officials from two battleground states testified at a U.S. Senate Rules and Administration Committee hearing on threats to election administration. [Read more…]