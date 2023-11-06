NC Newsline investigative reporter Lynn Bonner on the new gerrymandered electoral maps

Gerrymandering. It’s a topic that’s been on a lot of lips in recent weeks as the Republican leadership of the North Carolina legislature, for what seems like the umpteenth time, drew new legislative and congressional maps for our state.

Interestingly, while gerrymandering – that is to say, rigging maps to favor certain outcomes – is something politicians are normally rather circumspect about, this time that wasn’t the case. Instead, Republican legislators openly bragged that they were drawing maps to guarantee Republicans victories in most legislative and congressional races – even if Democrats get more votes statewide.

So how did things get this openly dysfunctional and what’s next? Recently we caught up with NC Newsline investigative reporter Lynn Bonner, to find out.