GOP presidential candidates brawl in Florida debate, while Trump rallies nearby

By: and - November 9, 2023 8:28 am
Republican presidential candidates (L-R) former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy

Republican presidential candidates (L-R) former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy participate in the NBC News Republican Presidential Primary Debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County on Nov. 8, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Five presidential hopefuls squared off in the third Republican primary debate as former U.S. President Donald Trump, currently facing indictments in four locations, declined again to participate. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Jacob Fischler
Jacob Fischler

Jacob covers federal policy as a senior reporter in the States Newsroom Washington bureau. Based in Oregon, he focuses on Western issues as well as climate, energy development, public lands and infrastructure.

MORE FROM AUTHOR
Robin Opsahl
Robin Opsahl

Robin Opsahl is an Iowa Capital Dispatch reporter covering the state Legislature and politics.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

Not all Republicans feel ‘Ukraine fatigue,’ as GOP splits over continued aid
Not all Republicans feel ‘Ukraine fatigue,’ as GOP splits… by Ashley Murray 4/7/2023
After Dobbs, abortion access is harder, comes later and with a higher risk
After Dobbs, abortion access is harder, comes later and with… by Sofia Resnick 6/21/2023
From credit card restrictions to wastewater: What abortion foes have been up to since Dobbs leaked
From credit card restrictions to wastewater: What abortion… by Sofia Resnick 5/4/2023