The challenge that confronts North Carolina Democrats

The promise of the New South has proven exceedingly unreliable. Led by civic fathers in the industrializing Piedmont, Southerners have long promised the rest of the country that their region would surmount its backwardness and emerge into the national mainstream. Alas, racism and isolation have remained stubbornly persistent, and no matter how giddily optimists proclaim that Dixie has been reborn, the ghosts of Davis and Lee continue to whistle their eldritch melody in the ears of an exhausted nation.

The term “New South” has been used to describe a series of trends that seemed to represent a transformation of this region’s politics. In the 1970s, the New South contended with the New Right for dominion over the region’s post-apartheid political identity. Jimmy Carter was the New Southerner. On the other side of the divide, our own state’s Jesse Helms may have represented the most potent example of a revived conservative aggression in Dixie. Allied with preachers like Jerry Falwell, Helms symbolized the transformation of an old Democratic bastion into the new base of the Republican Party.

It’s this frustration with the New South’s elusiveness that comes to mind when one considers the state of politics in North Carolina. The state has, without question, undergone dramatic changes in the last 50 years. Having transitioned from rural to urban a full half century after the rest of American became a city folk’s nation, North Carolina is now diverse, white-collar, high-tech, and suburbanized. Majorities of state residents support abortion and same-sex marriage, and the evangelical obsession with private-school vouchers evokes the anachronistic incomprehension of seeing a giant ground sloth’s fossilized skeleton.

The natural inference a political observer might make is that our state should have trended blue. Virginia and Georgia have followed this progressive trajectory, and both of those states resemble North Carolina in their histories and cultural values. But North Carolina has voted Republican in six out of the last seven elections, Biden trails in the polls, and a future Democratic legislature seems more unimaginable than ever. Clearly, waiting for deliverance from the demographic god has failed North Carolinians.

I’ve written before about the twin demons bedeviling Democrats: These are geography and turnout. So the first order of business for Democrats is to equalize their base’s performance with the Republican rage machine; one analyst I’ve spoken to has suggested that this step could have rewarded Joe Biden with a two-point victory in the state.

These voters are widely distributed across the state’s 100 counties. Many of them are young people living on college campuses, readily reachable by Democratic organizers and a long-term target of Get-Out-The-Vote activists on the liberal side. But many more are “blue dots in red seas,” beleaguered progressives living in local government centers or small cities in exurbs or rural areas. A more supple turnout operation would meet these voters where they live and bring them into the welcoming arms of the Democratic Party.

So, problem solved? The answer, alas, is that turning North Carolina blue will require something more than a mechanical effort to push latent Democratic voters to the polls. In this state, far more people identify as conservative than as liberal, a fact with centuries of staying power that would require an almost eschatological faith in progress to wave away. That means the Democratic Party will need to persuade some center-right and even right-of-center voters to pull the Democratic lever. A good place to start—by no means in the spirit of forfeiting the culture war, which the left must win—would be to repudiate the unhinged radicalism that’s motivated some campus activists to share pictures of the Hamas hang glider. This would at least reassure wary moderates that the Democratic Party stands for a platform that is mainstream and not threatening to basic Americanism.

For Democrats to win this state, they will first need to establish an even playing field. And at the same time that they battle the GOP turnout juggernaut, they need to expand their coalition. Democrats have become very good at talking to urban graduates with consistently progressive values. They need to reconnect with voters whose trust in them is now virtually nil.