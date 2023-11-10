Democrats’ struggle to keep U.S. Senate majority complicated by Manchin decision 

By: , and - November 10, 2023 1:42 pm
Sen. Joe Manchin III talks with Sen. Jon Tester

Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., left, talks with Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., as they arrive for a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill Oct. 31, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Manchin announced on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, he will not run for reelection in 2024. Tester is running and is one of the Senate’s more vulnerable incumbents. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Jennifer Shutt
Jennifer Shutt

Jennifer covers the nation’s capital as a senior reporter for States Newsroom. Her coverage areas include congressional policy, politics and legal challenges with a focus on health care, unemployment, housing and aid to families.

MORE FROM AUTHOR
Jacob Fischler
Jacob Fischler

Jacob covers federal policy as a senior reporter in the States Newsroom Washington bureau. Based in Oregon, he focuses on Western issues as well as climate, energy development, public lands and infrastructure.

MORE FROM AUTHOR
Ariana Figueroa
Ariana Figueroa

Ariana covers the nation's capital for States Newsroom. Her areas of coverage include politics and policy, lobbying, elections and campaign finance.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

After Dobbs, abortion access is harder, comes later and with a higher risk
After Dobbs, abortion access is harder, comes later and with… by Sofia Resnick 6/21/2023
A men’s movement takes reins in a nationwide quest to end abortion
A men’s movement takes reins in a nationwide quest to end… by Sofia Resnick 9/16/2023
From credit card restrictions to wastewater: What abortion foes have been up to since Dobbs leaked
From credit card restrictions to wastewater: What abortion… by Sofia Resnick 5/4/2023