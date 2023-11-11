State, local elections offer good news for democracy

This week’s results seen as boding well for free and fair elections in ’24

By: - November 11, 2023 12:00 pm
Democracy, casting a ballot

Photo: Getty Images

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Zachary Roth
Zachary Roth

Zachary Roth is the National Democracy Reporter for States Newsroom. He is a former national reporter at MSNBC, and the author of The Great Suppression: Voting Rights, Corporate Cash, and the Conservative Assault on Democracy (Crown, 2016). He has also written for The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Atlantic, The New Republic, Slate, Politico, and more.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

Ohio voters pass Issue 1 constitutional amendment to protect abortion and reproductive rights
Ohio voters pass Issue 1 constitutional amendment to protect… by Susan Tebben 11/8/2023
Not just Ohio: Biased language is the hot new tactic to thwart ballot measures
Not just Ohio: Biased language is the hot new tactic to… by Zachary Roth 8/31/2023
One year out: how a free and fair 2024 presidential election could be under threat
One year out: how a free and fair 2024 presidential election… by Zachary Roth 11/6/2023