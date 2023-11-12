Weekend reads:An attack on the Black vote, a withdrawn court opinion, pension plan worries and more

By: - November 12, 2023 8:55 am
NC State Capitol (Photo: Clayton Henkel)

EPA reexamining importation of harmful chemical wastewater to North Carolina

a map showing a line from the Neterlands to North Carolina
The U.S. EPA is reviewing its previous authorization of Chemours to import up to 4 million pounds of GenX from the Netherlands to North Carolina over the next year. Image: Adapted from Google Maps by Lisa Sorg for NC Newsline

By Lisa Sorg 

The federal EPA is reviewing its previous authorization of imports of GenX wastewater from the Netherlands to Chemours’ Fayetteville Works plant in North Carolina, according to an EPA official. That authorization was first reported by NC Newsline.

“In response to recent concerns expressed by stakeholders including the state of North Carolina and Brunswick County, EPA reached out to Chemours requesting a pause on the import of non-hazardous waste from the Netherlands to its Fayetteville, North Carolina facility. Chemours has agreed to a temporary pause of imports and exports to North Carolina until Dec. 1,” the EPA official said. [Read more…]

Black voters removed from a state Senate district where their choices could determine the winner

Mahlaynee Cooper speaks on gerrymandering
Mahlaynee Cooper reads her poem at a redistricting public hearing in Raleigh – Photo: ncleg.gov video stream

By Lynn Bonner 

Switch is “a true attack on the Black vote,” says New Hanover County resident and activist

Sonya Bennetone-Patrick told her cousin she almost fainted when she saw the plan for the New Hanover state Senate district.

Predominantly Black precincts in Wilmington were cut away from New Hanover and attached to a Senate district dominated by Brunswick and Columbus counties.

“I’m still sick over it,” Bennetone-Patrick said in an interview. “I’m just devastated. It’s a true attack on the Black vote.” [Read more...]

Search process begins for new chancellor at N.C. A&T

Members of the chancellor search advisory committee are seated around a table
Members of the chancellor search advisory committee meet in Greensboro on Monday. (Photo: Joe Killian)

By: Joe Killian 

The search for Chancellor Harold Martin’s replacement will follow a new process adopted in May

UNC System President Peter Hans made the mission clear Monday at the first meeting of the search advisory committee charged with finding the next chancellor of N.C. A&T.

“We’re not here to fill Chancellor Harold Martin’s shoes,” Hans told the 13-member committee in its meeting at the O. Henry Hotel in Greensboro. “That’s just not possible after such a storied tenure and brilliant career leading this institution. But it is possible to find the right leader for A&T’s next chapter — and that’s our goal.” [Read more...]

Folwell blasts state budget provision impacting pension plan participation

State Treasurer Dale Folwell
State Treasurer Dale Folwell (Photo: nctreasurer.com video stream)

By Clayton Henkel

Treasurer accuses legislature of “torpedoing” current state plan with new set-up for UNC and ECU health systems

More than six weeks after the state’s new $30 billion budget became law, state Treasurer Dale Folwell is raising red flags over changes that could dramatically impact the State Health Plan and pension system.

Tucked inside the 625-page spending plan is language that allows UNC Health Care and East Carolina University Health to offer their employees health and retirement benefits outside of the traditional options offered to other state employees and teachers.

“This is a direct attack on the state pension system and the state health care system.” [Read more…]

NC House Speaker’s slush fund spending is emblematic of today’s Trumpified GOP

As he prepares to run for Congress, House Speaker Tim Moore recently announced he will allocate $45 million from the House Contingency Fund for the busy interchange. (Background traffic photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By Rob Schofield

Donald Trump’s malignant eight-year run in American politics has helped give rise to many deeply troubling phenomena: The first nation’s attempted coup d’état.* The resurgence of unabashed white nationalism. A bizarre alliance between religious conservatives and some of the nation’s most rapacious and predatory corporate actors. A widespread willingness to embrace crazy conspiracy theories and distrust science. More wasted years in the fight against climate change. The demise of reproductive freedom.

And then there is the rather remarkable transformation of the modern Republican Party. [Read more…]

Trans patients and their doctors struggle with confusion, fear under healthcare bans

Transgender symbols
Illustration: Getty Images

By Joe Killian

Young people barred from gender affirming care in NC can face greater mental health challenges and higher rates of suicide

When Sage, a 14-year-old non-binary person from Greensboro, came out as transgender, they had a lot going for them.

The support of their family and friends. A culture that was becoming more aware and accepting of transgender people and their needs. Access to good and affordable medical care. [Read more...]

Appeals court ‘life begins at conception’ ruling withdrawn

The NC Court of Appeals Building – Photo: nccourts.gov

By Kelan Lyons 

A controversial opinion published by the North Carolina Court of Appeals last month has been withdrawn, effectively making it as if it were never written.

The decision dealt with the termination of a mother’s parental rights because she had committed a crime while she was pregnant. Judge Hunter Murphy, a Republican running in a primary against at least two opponents, ruled that her parental rights could be terminated — even though the child hadn’t yet been born at the time of the mother’s crimes — because “life begins at conception.” [Read more.…]

Money doesn’t grow on trees: Wood pellet firm tells investors it’s in a financial crisis

A photo of wood pellets, which are light brown and about 1 to 2 inches long.
Wood pellets are produced by chopping up whole trees. The pellets are then shipped to Great Britain, where they’re burned for fuel in power plants. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

By Lisa Sorg
 
Enviva, which has four plants in North Carolina, lost $85.2 million last quarter

Enviva, the world’s largest manufacturer of wood pellet fuel, which operates 10 plants in the Southeast, including four in North Carolina, is bleeding cash and experiencing serious financial trouble, company executives said on a third-quarter earnings call Nov. 9.

Falling wood pellet prices and “operational challenges” could also force Enviva to default on some of its loans, according to its most recent report to the Securities and Exchange Commission. “These conditions and events in the aggregate raise substantial doubt regarding the Company’s ability to continue,” the report read. [Read more...]

Abortion-rights victories cement 2024 playbook while opponents scramble for new strategy

demonstrators hold signs supporting abortion rights
Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom hold a Bans OFF rally in Columbus on October 8, 2023. (Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal)

By Sofia Resnick

Anti-abortion leaders woke up Wednesday to the sobering reality that abortion rights remain the nation’s predominant political issue. Decisive wins in swing and red states in two national election cycles since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year have given momentum to reproductive rights groups, who aggressively campaigned and fundraised in key states across the country, and intend to triple down for 2024. [Read more...]

Listen to this week’s podcast episodes:

* NC Newsline investigative reporter Lynn Bonner on the new gerrymandered electoral maps

* Attorneys Laura Webb and Rochelle Sparko on inequities in the way NC collects court fines and fee

* WRAL TV sports anchor Chris Lea discusses the new documentary “Ghosts in the Stadium”

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Clayton Henkel
Clayton Henkel

Communications Coordinator Clayton Henkel manages the NC Newsline website and daily newsletter, while also producing daily audio commentaries and the weekly News and Views radio program/podcast.

