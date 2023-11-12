Weekend reads:An attack on the Black vote, a withdrawn court opinion, pension plan worries and more

By Lisa Sorg

The federal EPA is reviewing its previous authorization of imports of GenX wastewater from the Netherlands to Chemours’ Fayetteville Works plant in North Carolina, according to an EPA official. That authorization was first reported by NC Newsline.

“In response to recent concerns expressed by stakeholders including the state of North Carolina and Brunswick County, EPA reached out to Chemours requesting a pause on the import of non-hazardous waste from the Netherlands to its Fayetteville, North Carolina facility. Chemours has agreed to a temporary pause of imports and exports to North Carolina until Dec. 1,” the EPA official said. [Read more…]

By Lynn Bonner

Switch is “a true attack on the Black vote,” says New Hanover County resident and activist

Sonya Bennetone-Patrick told her cousin she almost fainted when she saw the plan for the New Hanover state Senate district.

Predominantly Black precincts in Wilmington were cut away from New Hanover and attached to a Senate district dominated by Brunswick and Columbus counties.

“I’m still sick over it,” Bennetone-Patrick said in an interview. “I’m just devastated. It’s a true attack on the Black vote.” [Read more...]

By: Joe Killian

The search for Chancellor Harold Martin’s replacement will follow a new process adopted in May

UNC System President Peter Hans made the mission clear Monday at the first meeting of the search advisory committee charged with finding the next chancellor of N.C. A&T.

“We’re not here to fill Chancellor Harold Martin’s shoes,” Hans told the 13-member committee in its meeting at the O. Henry Hotel in Greensboro. “That’s just not possible after such a storied tenure and brilliant career leading this institution. But it is possible to find the right leader for A&T’s next chapter — and that’s our goal.” [Read more...]

By Clayton Henkel

Treasurer accuses legislature of “torpedoing” current state plan with new set-up for UNC and ECU health systems

More than six weeks after the state’s new $30 billion budget became law, state Treasurer Dale Folwell is raising red flags over changes that could dramatically impact the State Health Plan and pension system.

Tucked inside the 625-page spending plan is language that allows UNC Health Care and East Carolina University Health to offer their employees health and retirement benefits outside of the traditional options offered to other state employees and teachers.

“This is a direct attack on the state pension system and the state health care system.” [Read more…]

By Rob Schofield

Donald Trump’s malignant eight-year run in American politics has helped give rise to many deeply troubling phenomena: The first nation’s attempted coup d’état.* The resurgence of unabashed white nationalism. A bizarre alliance between religious conservatives and some of the nation’s most rapacious and predatory corporate actors. A widespread willingness to embrace crazy conspiracy theories and distrust science. More wasted years in the fight against climate change. The demise of reproductive freedom.

And then there is the rather remarkable transformation of the modern Republican Party. [Read more…]

By Joe Killian

Young people barred from gender affirming care in NC can face greater mental health challenges and higher rates of suicide

When Sage, a 14-year-old non-binary person from Greensboro, came out as transgender, they had a lot going for them.

The support of their family and friends. A culture that was becoming more aware and accepting of transgender people and their needs. Access to good and affordable medical care. [Read more...]

By Kelan Lyons

A controversial opinion published by the North Carolina Court of Appeals last month has been withdrawn, effectively making it as if it were never written.

The decision dealt with the termination of a mother’s parental rights because she had committed a crime while she was pregnant. Judge Hunter Murphy, a Republican running in a primary against at least two opponents, ruled that her parental rights could be terminated — even though the child hadn’t yet been born at the time of the mother’s crimes — because “life begins at conception.” [Read more.…]

By Lisa Sorg



Enviva, which has four plants in North Carolina, lost $85.2 million last quarter

Enviva, the world’s largest manufacturer of wood pellet fuel, which operates 10 plants in the Southeast, including four in North Carolina, is bleeding cash and experiencing serious financial trouble, company executives said on a third-quarter earnings call Nov. 9.

Falling wood pellet prices and “operational challenges” could also force Enviva to default on some of its loans, according to its most recent report to the Securities and Exchange Commission. “These conditions and events in the aggregate raise substantial doubt regarding the Company’s ability to continue,” the report read. [Read more...]

By Sofia Resnick

Anti-abortion leaders woke up Wednesday to the sobering reality that abortion rights remain the nation’s predominant political issue. Decisive wins in swing and red states in two national election cycles since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year have given momentum to reproductive rights groups, who aggressively campaigned and fundraised in key states across the country, and intend to triple down for 2024. [Read more...]

Listen to this week’s podcast episodes:

* NC Newsline investigative reporter Lynn Bonner on the new gerrymandered electoral maps

* Attorneys Laura Webb and Rochelle Sparko on inequities in the way NC collects court fines and fee

* WRAL TV sports anchor Chris Lea discusses the new documentary “Ghosts in the Stadium”