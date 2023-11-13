Lauren Fox of the Public School Forum discusses North Carolina’s worrisome teacher shortage

By: - November 13, 2023 11:12 am

Lauren Fox, Ph.D. Senior Director, Policy & Research, Public School Forum

As news reports have made clear repeatedly in recent years, North Carolina is suffering from a big and deeply problematic teacher shortage – especially in rural low wealth districts and when it comes to teachers of color. The problem was big and bad even before the pandemic, and it’s gotten worse in its aftermath.

Thankfully, the causes of the shortage are no particular mystery. Indeed, as researchers at the Public School Forum of North Carolina make clear in a new report, there are several eminently doable and commonsense strategies that could make a huge dent in the problem and recently NC Newsline was lucky enough to catch up with one of the report authors, the forum’s Senior Director of Policy and Research, Lauren Fox.

Read the report: Teacher Recruitment and Retention Trends Across North Carolina and the Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

