Sen. Lisa Grafstein discusses the recent session and being a target of Republican gerrymandering

November 13, 2023
Senator Lisa Grafstein, Wake County

Wake County State Senator Lisa Grafstein was recently a target of Republican gerrymandering. Under the state’s newly enacted legislative maps, Grafstein – a skilled attorney and one of the Senate’s most vocal and articulate critics of culture war legislation, regressive tax policies and efforts to alter state elections laws – was double-bunked with another progressive Democratic colleague in the obvious hope of scuttling her career in Raleigh.

Reports of Grafstein’s political demise, however, are clearly premature. Not only has the senator already moved to a new home in an a nearby Wake County district, as NC Newsline learned in a recent conversation, she’s speaking out with the same passion, acumen and optimism that’s made her a rising star in the state capital.

