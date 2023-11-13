U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning on efforts to avoid a government shutdown and her future in Congress

U.S. Representative Kathy Manning of central North Carolina’s sixth congressional district is less than halfway through her second two-year-term in Washington, but it’s already been one heck of a tumultuous ride. From the January 6 insurrection, through the pandemic, a national economic recovery, two chaotic House Speaker elections and dozens of controversial policy debates and court rulings, Manning has remained a remarkably active and outspoken voice for progressive change.

Now, however, thanks to the latest Republican redistricting scheme, Manning finds herself living in a district that’s likely impossible for a Democrat to win. Not surprisingly, however, that hasn’t stopped her from continuing to speak out forcefully on an array of issues – from a possible government shutdown to aid for Israel and Ukraine.