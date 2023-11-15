A year after devastating winter storm, power plant problems ‘still likely’ in extreme weather 

“I’m at a loss to explain … how dangerous it was because I don’t know if there’s enough adjectives to describe it.”

By: - November 15, 2023 12:15 pm
a snow plow on a snow covered street

The historic Winter Storm Elliott dumped up to four feet of snow in Buffalo, New York, and lead to power outages and rolling blackouts in the southeastern U.S. New reports say the grid serving the entire eastern half of the U.S. was at risk and that the system is still vulnerable to frigid weather. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Robert Zullo
Robert Zullo

Robert Zullo is a national energy reporter for States Newsroom based in southern Illinois focusing on renewable power and the electric grid. Robert joined States Newsroom in 2018 as the founding editor of the Virginia Mercury.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

Winter is coming and the U.S. grid remains vulnerable to power plant failures
Winter is coming and the U.S. grid remains vulnerable to… by Robert Zullo 7/25/2023
The nation’s biggest electric capacity market needs fixing, critics say
The nation’s biggest electric capacity market needs fixing,… by Robert Zullo 3/16/2023
In the Southeast, where big utilities rule, calls for a real power market persist
In the Southeast, where big utilities rule, calls for a real… by Robert Zullo 5/6/2023