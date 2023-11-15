Tuberville blockade of military nominees could be evaded after move by U.S. Senate panel 

By: - November 15, 2023 10:27 am
Marine Corps Base Quantico sword detail members march in formation

Marine Corps Base Quantico sword detail members march in formation during a ceremony honoring the 248th Marine Corps birthday in Virginia, Nov. 7, 2023. (Marine Corps Cpl. Mitchell Johnson/Department of Defense photo).

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Ashley Murray
Ashley Murray

Ashley Murray covers the nation’s capital as a senior reporter for States Newsroom. Her coverage areas include domestic policy and appropriations.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

U.S. Senate GOP colleagues fight Tuberville hold as top military nominees trickle through
U.S. Senate GOP colleagues fight Tuberville hold as top… by Ashley Murray 11/3/2023
Tuberville concedes ‘white nationalists are racists’ but hangs on to holds on military nominees
Tuberville concedes ‘white nationalists are racists’ but… by Ashley Murray 7/12/2023
After Dobbs, abortion access is harder, comes later and with a higher risk
After Dobbs, abortion access is harder, comes later and with… by Sofia Resnick 6/21/2023