‘Out of control’: Advocates rally in D.C. calling for action on housing crisis

By: - November 16, 2023 5:55 am
tenant advocates at a rally outside the U.S. capitol

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat and the chair of the Progressive Caucus, speaks at a press event, joining about 100 tenant advocates to call on the Federal Housing Finance Agency to bolster tenant protections and rent regulations on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (Samantha Dietel/States Newsroom)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Samantha Dietel
Samantha Dietel

Samantha Dietel is a reporter intern in the States Newsroom Washington, D.C. bureau.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

Some cities are pushing for rent control. They’re meeting resistance.
Some cities are pushing for rent control. They’re meeting… by Robbie Sequeira 8/7/2023
U.S. House votes to remove Kevin McCarthy as speaker
U.S. House votes to remove Kevin McCarthy as speaker by Jennifer Shutt 10/3/2023
Voters embraced affordable housing initiatives. Advocates say Congress should do the same.
Voters embraced affordable housing initiatives. Advocates… by Casey Quinlan 12/15/2022