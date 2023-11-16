U.S. Senate Republicans question Oklahoma judicial nominee on tribal sovereignty

Thom Tillis tries to question Native American nominee about NC’s dispute with Eastern Band of Cherokee

By: - November 16, 2023 6:00 am
Sara Hill at her Senate hearing

Sara Hill, nominated as a federal judge for the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Oklahoma, testifies before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (U.S. House webcast screenshot)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Jacob Fischler
Jacob Fischler

Jacob covers federal policy as a senior reporter in the States Newsroom Washington bureau. Based in Oregon, he focuses on Western issues as well as climate, energy development, public lands and infrastructure.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

Advocates: Supreme Court ruling is a victory for welfare of Native American children
Advocates: Supreme Court ruling is a victory for welfare of… by Austin Fisher 6/16/2023
Oklahomans concerned contentious law impacts teaching of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ history
Oklahomans concerned contentious law impacts teaching of… by Nuria Martinez-Keel 10/23/2023
How the fight for tribal rights in North Carolina could reshape Native Hawaiian housing
How the fight for tribal rights in North Carolina could… by Nick Grube 12/1/2022