Feds slap $139K fine on NC employers for exploiting farmworkers

The U.S. Department of Labor has levied significant penalties on a Mt. Olive agribusiness and a Smithfield-based labor contractor for unlawfully exploiting farmworkers. According to a news release distributed Thursday, DOL assessed $139,039 in penalties and recouped $97,100 in back wages.

The workers were employed through the federal H-2A program , which enables agricultural employers to hire temporary non-immigrant workers to meet business demands while not adversely affecting wages and working conditions of similarly employed people working in the U.S. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that McClenny Farms Inc. of Mount Olive received a contract to recruit, hire, house and transport H-2A workers to harvest cucumbers, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, tobacco and watermelons in Wayne County, North Carolina. During its investigations, the agency discovered Francisco Valadez Jr. of Smithfield — debarred for two years by the department in 2020 for violating H-2A regulations — was operating the contract on McClenny Farms’ behalf. The division determined that McClenny Farms and Valadez were acting as joint employers, sharing responsibility for the violations and the assessed penalties.

Carol Brooke, a senior attorney at the North Carolina Justice Center, said her organization successfully sued Valadez — whom she described as a “crew leader” — on behalf of workers in the past for similar unlawful actions and expressed frustration that he seems to have had little trouble remaining in business.

“That a known violator who had been previously debarred from participating in the federal H-2A program was found to have continued with his illegal activities is an affront to the USDOL’s efforts to prevent repeat bad actors from continuing to exploit vulnerable farmworkers,” she said.

Brooke said Valadez’s swift return to the business evidences the need for tougher rules and even more vigorous enforcement by government agencies.

“Stronger regulations are clearly needed to protect H-2A workers from employers who keep them impoverished and trapped working in unlawful situations,” she said. “It’s disappointing that McClenny Farms was not also debarred from future participation in the H-2A program for their part in making workers labor under these shameful conditions.”

In the news release, DOL Wage and Hour Division District Director Richard Blaylock called the mistreatment of workers "shocking."

“Our investigations found these employers violated their legal obligations and preyed on people who traveled to the U.S. for better-paying work simply to support themselves and their families back home.” Specifically, division investigators found the employers violated H-2A regulations by doing the following: Not reimbursing workers for visa and application fees, and for inbound transportation expenses to the work site and instead requiring them to sign receipts without receiving pay.

Failing to have accurate records, including earnings, hours statements and reasons for pay deductions.

Not satisfying the job order’s requirements by failing to state actual terms and conditions, such as establishing a fixed worksite.

Permitting unlawful cost-shifting by using a bus driver who demanded workers pay $150 each before getting on the bus.

Failing to pay the required wage rates by paying $8 per hour in cash instead of $13.15 per hour, as stated in the work contract.

Trying to discriminate and intimidate workers by confiscating their passports and visas upon arrival at the farm to restrict their ability to leave when the employers failed to pay full wages. In addition, investigators determined the employers violated federal minimum wage provisions when they failed to pay workers at least the federal minimum wage rate of $7.25 per hour during their first week of employment by assessing workers inbound transportation expenses. They also denied the workers any pay for the first week of their employment, leaving them a week behind the wages promised in the contract.

