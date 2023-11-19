Weekend reads: The value of a degree, Chancellor eyes future, voter rolls look different and more

By Joe Killian

Politically controversial, the study seeks to demonstrate the monetary value of higher education

A controversial report on the “return on investment” of a UNC System education is on its way to the North Carolina General Assembly, which required the system to study the issue two years ago.

Key findings from the 80-page report, discussed Wednesday by the UNC System Board of Governors:

North Carolinians who receive bachelor’s degrees through the UNC system were found to earn a median of $572,000 more than those without, a “return on investment” for students of about $500,000. Those with bachelor’s degrees earned a median of about $1.2 million over their lifetimes. [Read more…]

By: Joe Killian

Sources say decision could come soon, interim chancellor could be controversial

UNC-Chapel Hill faculty were blindsided by this week’s revelation that Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz is weighing leaving the university to become president of Michigan State University.

As faculty, staff, students and alumni await his decision, they are anticipating a difficult and politically fraught search process for Carolina’s next leader.

“This came as a surprise to every faculty member I’ve talked with,” said Beth Moracco, chair of the UNC-Chapel Hill faculty, in an interview with Newsline Friday. [Read more...]

* Bonus read: UNC-Chapel Hill chancellor “weighing” presidency at Michigan State

By Greg Childress

Officials at Durham’s Discovery Charter say they have limited authority to discipline the offending student

This story contains racist language that might upset some readers.

A white seventh-grade boy who attends Discovery Charter School in Durham allegedly called a Black classmate a “monkey” and another racial slur, and then flashed a rifle to several students during a FaceTime chat, Arssante Malone, the father of the Black student, told NC Newsline.

But when Discovery Charter officials learned of the incident, Malone said, his son Yusef told him they forced a student who recorded it to erase it from her phone.[Read more…]

By Lisa Sorg



Source of contamination still unclear, state officials say; sampling continues

Sampson County residents who want the state to sample their drinking water well can call 919-707-8200.

Six households in Snow Hill, a predominantly Black community in Sampson County, are receiving bottled water from the state after sampling showed their drinking water wells contained elevated levels of toxic PFAS.

While five of these homes are near the Sampson County landfill, which is known to contain PFAS, state regulators said they have yet to definitively pinpoint the source of the contamination. [Read more…]

By Rob Schofield

There are a lot of excellent reasons to oppose laws that require parental approval when young women under the age of 18 seek abortion care.

Several years ago, I had the opportunity to meet an Indiana couple who lost their teenage daughter to such a law. Terrified of admitting her pregnancy to her parents as the law required before she could obtain safe and legal care, the young woman sought a back-alley abortion and soon died from an infection caused by the procedure. In their grief and guilt, the parents became powerful voices of opposition to such laws. [Read more…]

By Lynn Bonner

Language barriers, misinformation and complex eligibility rules keep North Carolina’s immigrant families from enrolling in safety-net programs, according to a new report from the Urban Institute.

The report released Wednesday recommends making translators for languages other than Spanish more widely available, customizing outreach to immigrant groups, and engaging more community health workers in outreach. [Read more…]

By Bob Hall

The latest data show that North Carolina’s voter rolls continue to grow at a steady pace. However, because a growing number of voters do not designate their race, in some ways we know less about today’s voters than in the past.

Overall, the state has seen a net increase of almost 1 million voters since October 2015. This figure accounts for deaths and other removals, as well as the addition of new young voters, new state residents, and a surge of previously unengaged, pro-Trump registrants — especially white Republicans.

The numbers cited below come from the State Board of Elections: [Read more.…]

By Clayton Henkel

2024 election contest is likely to be a close one

Just over 100 days before North Carolinians vote in the 2024 primary election, a new poll indicates that Republican and Democratic frontrunners in the race for governor continue to hold big advantages over their rivals.

The Meredith College poll shows that Lt. Governor Mark Robinson holds a marked lead over other Republican challengers. Forty-one percent of likely Republican primary voters indicate they will support Robinson. Just five percent said they would vote for Republican Bill Graham, while state Treasurer Dale Folwell was attracting only three percent of the possible vote. Forty-two percent of those surveyed, however, have yet to make up their minds. [Read more...]

By Lisa Sorg

Company can mine next to Umstead State Park, DEQ will pay $500K in attorneys’ fees

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality and Wake Stone have reached a settlement agreement regarding the controversial expansion of the Triangle Quarry next to Umstead State Park, but the agency still must pay $500,000 in attorneys’ fees.

The case stems from litigation before Chief Administrative Law Judge Donald van der Vaart. In August, van der Vaart ruled that in denying Wake Stone’s application to mine on 105 acres near the park, DEQ had acted “arbitrarily and capriciously, used improper procedure, or failed to act as required by law or rule.” [Read more…]

Listen to this week’s podcast episodes:

*U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning on efforts to avoid a government shutdown and her future in Congress

* Sen. Lisa Grafstein discusses the recent session and being a target of Republican gerrymandering

* Lauren Fox of the Public School Forum discusses North Carolina’s worrisome teacher shortage