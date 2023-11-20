ACLU of NC’s Michele Delgado on the disparity in referrals for disorderly conduct in NC schools

ACLU of North Carolina attorney Michele Delgado

In “The Consequences of Cops in North Carolina Schools,” researchers report that current state law – which grants police broad and vaguely worded authority – has led to a situation in which school-based complaints of disorderly conduct against Black students occur at four times the rate of white kids. In some counties, the numbers were even worse.

Recently, in order to get a better handle on the report’s findings and the recommendations it makes, NC Newsline caught with one of the experts behind it, ACLU attorney Michele Delgado.

The full report can be found online here: https://www.acluofnorthcarolina-bts.org/cops-in-schools.

