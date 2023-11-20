House Democratic Leader Robert Reives recaps the legislative session and the impact on NC elections

The job of leading North Carolina House Democrats – a diverse group with an array of ideologies and priorities — has always been a tough job. And in the current era in which aggressive Republican gerrymandering has rigged the outcome in so many districts that it’s all but impossible for Democrats to win their fair share of seats, the leader’s role can frequently be a downright thankless task.

All that said, the current holder of the position – State Rep. Robert Reives of Chatham and Randolph Counties – has somehow managed to negotiate a tough balancing act in which he serves as the principal voice of opposition to the Republican majority’s hard right policy agenda, while also keeping his caucus united and articulating a different vision for the state. Recently NC Newsline caught up with Reives for a post-mortem on the 2023 session, recent election results and what’s he hopes may be on tap as we look to 2024.