Reliability v. sustainability: Inside the debate over the EPA’s proposed carbon rules

By: - November 21, 2023 12:00 pm
a large Citgo refinery

New rules proposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency earlier this year in its latest attempt to regulate the carbon from power plants have drawn fire from some congressional Republicans, grid operators and other regulators. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Robert Zullo
Robert Zullo

Robert Zullo is a national energy reporter for States Newsroom based in southern Illinois focusing on renewable power and the electric grid. Robert joined States Newsroom in 2018 as the founding editor of the Virginia Mercury.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

In the Southeast, where big utilities rule, calls for a real power market persist
In the Southeast, where big utilities rule, calls for a real… by Robert Zullo 5/6/2023
Inside the battle over who gets to build the grid of the future
Inside the battle over who gets to build the grid of the… by Robert Zullo 4/10/2023
Federal, state regulators prod utilities to consider technology for grid upgrade
Federal, state regulators prod utilities to consider… by Robert Zullo 8/27/2023