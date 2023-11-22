Israel and Hamas agree to temporary cease-fire, hostage release deal

By: - November 22, 2023 11:40 am
a line of large trucks loaded with cargo under tarps

Trucks carrying aid await an opportunity to enter Gaza via the Rafah crossing on November 22, 2023 in Arish, Egypt. Early Wednesday morning, Israel and Hamas announced a four-day truce that would pause fighting in the war that’s raged since Oct. 7. Media reports indicate that, as part of the deal, 200 aid trucks, four fuel tankers, and four trucks carrying gas, will be able to enter Gaza via Egypt’s Rafah crossing on each of the four days. (Photo by Ali Moustafa/Getty Images)

Ashley Murray
Ashley Murray covers the nation’s capital as a senior reporter for States Newsroom. Her coverage areas include domestic policy and appropriations.

